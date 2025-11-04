Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter Revenue Totaled $140.4 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 18%

Second Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $21.4 Million and GAAP EPS of ($0.20); Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $16.5 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.15

Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $27.2 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 78%

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal second quarter of 2026 revenue totaled $140.4 million, representing an increase of 18% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $21.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 of $25.0 million, or ($0.24) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $16.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 of $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2025.

for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $16.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $27.2 million, representing an increase of 78% year-over-year as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of $15.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025.

for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $27.2 million, representing an increase of 78% year-over-year as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP free cash flow 3 totaled $7.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $22.7 million as compared to Non-GAAP free cash flow 3 in the fiscal second quarter of 2025.

totaled $7.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $22.7 million as compared to Non-GAAP free cash flow in the fiscal second quarter of 2025. The Company announced on September 2, 2025, the successful completion of its debt refinancing via a new, 4-year $430.0 million term loan credit facility.

"Our September quarter showcased accelerating business momentum," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We were pleased to see that the combination of strong demand for our platform and strong operational execution enabled us to deliver top- and bottom-line results that exceeded expectations. Consequently, we are once again able to increase our full-year outlook. We have high conviction that we have the right strategy to go after the half-trillion dollar market opportunity in front of us."

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $140.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% as compared to revenue of $118.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $96.5 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $44.7 million.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $21.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $25.0 million, or ($0.24) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $16.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $27.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 78% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.3 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 4, 2025, the Company is raising its expectations for fiscal year 2026 to the following:

Revenue of between $540 million and $550 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $100 million and $105 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill, tax adjustments, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific September 2, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses, if any: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, contract settlement fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, severance costs, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific September 2, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding the following, if any: transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill and depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenue

$ 140,377

$ 118,728

$ 271,303

$ 236,717 Costs of revenue and operating expenses















Revenue share

63,093

56,336

121,231

112,145 Other direct costs of revenue

11,242

8,438

22,046

16,228 Product development

10,979

9,433

21,126

20,147 Sales and marketing

14,446

15,887

28,035

32,134 General and administrative

34,083

42,176

76,992

85,693 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

133,843

132,270

269,430

266,347 Income (loss) from operations

6,534

(13,542)

1,873

(29,630) Interest and other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

200

—

200 Interest expense, net

(11,498)

(8,776)

(20,298)

(16,725) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

(2,778)

(456)

(3,932)

(757) Unrealized loss on derivatives

(2,335)

—

(2,335)

— Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

1,136

(976)

222

(158) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9,795)

—

(9,795)

— Other expense, net

(1,207)

(36)

(1,875)

78 Total interest and other expense, net

(26,477)

(10,044)

(38,013)

(17,362) Loss before income taxes

(19,943)

(23,586)

(36,140)

(46,992) Income tax provision (benefit)

1,452

1,400

(641)

3,150 Net loss

(21,395)

(24,986)

(35,499)

(50,142) Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(2,204)

2,157

1,996

944 Comprehensive loss

(23,599)

(22,829)

(33,503)

(49,198) Net loss per common share















Basic

$ (0.20)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.49) Diluted

$ (0.20)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.49) Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

109,128

103,041

107,885

102,722 Diluted

109,128

103,041

107,885

102,722

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 39,284

$ 40,084 Accounts receivable, net

205,904

181,770 Prepaid expenses

6,118

6,923 Value-added tax receivable

9,695

8,291 Other current assets

7,978

5,711 Total current assets

268,979

242,779 Property and equipment, net

48,463

46,966 Right-of-use assets

8,455

9,924 Intangible assets, net

235,836

257,697 Goodwill

223,788

221,741 Other non-current assets

33,144

33,747 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 818,665

$ 812,854









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 112,073

$ 139,944 Accrued revenue share

80,447

35,264 Accrued compensation

13,125

7,503 Acquisition purchase price liabilities

854

1,697 Short-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs

2,688

— Other current liabilities

35,319

38,118 Total current liabilities

244,506

222,526 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs

393,753

408,687 Derivative liabilities

6,002

— Deferred tax liabilities, net

16,631

16,308 Other non-current liabilities

9,647

11,375 Total liabilities

670,539

658,896 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares

authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 112,509,828 issued and

111,751,703 outstanding at September 30, 2025; 106,735,767 issued and

105,977,642 outstanding at March 31, 2025

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

920,336

892,665 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(49,308)

(51,304) Accumulated deficit

(722,941)

(687,442) Total stockholders' equity

148,126

153,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 818,665

$ 812,854

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (21,395)

$ (24,986) Adjustments to reconcile loss income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,866

19,352 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,778

456 Allowance for credit losses

54

1,084 Unrealized loss on derivatives

2,335

— Stock-based compensation expense

5,451

8,999 Loss on extinguishment of debt

9,795

— Change in estimate of remaining contingent consideration

—

(200) Noncash lease expense

957

838 Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain)

(1,136)

976 (Increase) decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

(2,284)

3,183 Prepaid expenses

298

(161) Value-added tax receivable

(475)

(497) Other current assets

(1,422)

46 Right-of-use asset

203

(3,142) Other non-current assets

384

(96) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(1,269)

(20,435) Accrued revenue share

552

3,025 Accrued compensation

3,345

434 Other current liabilities

2,936

2,079 Deferred income taxes

(756)

(1,035) Other non-current liabilities

(757)

1,361 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

14,460

(8,719) Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(7,770)

(7,477) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,770)

(7,477) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings, net of original issue discount

418,700

21,000 Payment of debt issuance costs

(10,617)

(1,561) Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration

(308)

— Repayment of debt obligations

(421,052)

(6,000) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with at-the-market offering,

net of issuance costs of $420

13,573



Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards

(157)

(112) Options exercised

85

79 Net cash provided by financing activities

224

13,406 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,762)

(174) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,152

(2,964) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

34,132

35,729 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 39,284

$ 32,765

REVENUE BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024

% Change On Device Solutions

$ 96,464

$ 82,414

17 % App Growth Platform

44,685

37,346

20 % Elimination

(772)

(1,032)

(25) % Consolidated

$ 140,377

$ 118,728

18 %

GAAP (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)















Three months ended September 30,





2025

2024

Net revenue

$ 140,377

$ 118,728

(Loss) income from operations

6,534

(13,542)

Add-back items:









Product development

10,979

9,433

Sales and marketing

14,446

15,887

General and administrative

34,083

42,176

Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

—

51

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 66,042

$ 54,005

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

47 %

45 %

























GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)















Three months ended September 30,





2025

2024

Net loss

$ (21,395)

(24,986)

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense

5,451

8,999

Amortization of intangibles

10,410

13,505

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(200)

Tax adjustment (1)

6,802

7,200

Business transformation costs

—

237

Severance costs

341

268

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,778

456

Loss on extinguishment of debt

9,795

—

Unrealized loss on derivatives

2,335

—

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 16,517

$ 5,479

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share

$ 0.15

$ 0.05

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

113,009

105,345













(1) Valuation allowance











GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net loss

$ (21,395)

$ (24,986) Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense

5,451

8,999 Depreciation and amortization

14,866

19,352 Interest expense, net

11,498

8,776 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,778

456 Other expense, net

1,207

36 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(200) Business transformation costs

—

237 Loss on extinguishment of debt

9,795

— Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss

(1,136)

976 Income tax provision (benefit)

1,452

1,400 Severance costs

341

268 Unrealized loss on derivatives

2,335

— Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,192

$ 15,314

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 14,460

$ (8,719) Capital expenditures

(7,770)

(7,477) Severance costs

341

268 Business transformation costs

—

237 Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by (used in) operations

$ 7,031

$ (15,691)

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.