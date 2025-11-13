Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in New York City on November 18th and 19th, 2025:

at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on November 18th. CEO Bill Stone and CFO Steve Lasher will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference at the InterContinental Barclay NY Hotel on November 18th and 19th. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a fireside chat discussion scheduled to begin at 3:20pm ET on November 18th. The fireside chat discussion will be recorded and subsequently made available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website following the conference. Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Steve Lasher will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the conference on November 19th.





