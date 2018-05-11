Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), today announced it will participate in multiple investor conferences in May and June of 2018.
- The 3rd Annual Oppenheimer & Co. Emerging Growth Conference in New York, NY, on May 15th. Barrett Garrison, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- The Needham Emerging Technology Conference in New York, NY, on May 16th. CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- The 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Santa Monica, CA, on May 24th. Bill Stone, CEO, is scheduled to present at 3:00pm PT. The presentation will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.digitalturbine.com. Mr. Stone will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- The 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN, on May 30th. CEO Bill Stone will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- The Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo in New York, NY, on May 31st. Bill Stone, CEO, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.digitalturbine.com.
- The ROTH London Conference in London, UK, on June 19th and 20th. CEO Bill Stone will host one-on-one meetings with international institutional investors over the course of two days.
Digital Turbine works at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.
