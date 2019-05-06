Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, today announced that it will participate in multiple investor conferences in May 2019:

The Oppenheimer & Co. Emerging Growth Conference in New York, NY , on May 14 th . CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The 20 th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA , on May 23 rd . CEO Bill Stone is scheduled to formally present at 8:00a PT. The presentation will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.digitalturbine.com. Mr. Stone and Brian Bartholomew , SVP of Capital Markets & Strategy, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

The 16 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN , on May 29 th . Bill Stone and Brian Bartholomew will host investor meetings throughout the day.

The Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019 in New York, NY , on May 30 th. Brian Bartholomew will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine innovates at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

