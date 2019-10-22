Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Oct 22, 2019, 16:15 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY, on November 12th and 13th, 2019:
- The Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrett Garrison, CFO, and Brian Bartholomew, SVP of Capital Markets & Strategy, will host investor meetings throughout the day.
- The ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day in New York, NY, on Wednesday, November 13th. Mr. Garrison and Mr. Bartholomew will host investor meetings throughout the day.
About Digital Turbine, Inc.
Digital Turbine innovates at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 35 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.
