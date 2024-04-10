Digital Turbine to Deliver Green Mobile Advertising Solutions Powered by Scope3

DT will create Green Media Products using Scope3 data, empowering brands and agencies to run high impact mobile campaigns with a reduced carbon footprint on DT's 100% direct supply

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the mobile ad platform that powers smarter advertising, today announced it is partnering with Scope3 , the market leader in the mission to systemically decarbonize media and advertising, to create new Digital Turbine Green Mobile Advertising Solutions powered by Scope3 data. Working with Scope3, Digital Turbine will further its commitment to efficient, green mobile advertising as part of the greater move to accelerate the reduction of CO 2 emissions in line with Goal 13 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The partnership enables brands and agencies to factor carbon emission reduction into their mobile advertising campaigns. Post this Digital Turbine and Scope3 partner to create new Digital Turbine Green Mobile Advertising Solutions powered by Scope3 data - furthering DT's commitment to efficient, green mobile advertising.

By measuring the carbon emissions of the digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Digital Turbine to make it easy for their brand and agency partners to factor carbon emission reduction into every business decision.

Providing easy access solutions to its mobile ecosystem partners, Digital Turbine will use Scope3 data to form Green Media Products (GMPs) which will optimize spend, diverting it away from inventory with high emissions when compared to channel and geo based benchmarks. Existing and future Digital Turbine partners will have access to prebuilt or curated app lists and custom inventory lists for their campaigns - including data on the emissions generated in their post campaign analysis reports.

With 3.8 million metric tons of CO 2 generated annually by programmatic display, Digital Turbine is uniquely positioned as an efficient mobile advertising partner. DT is directly integrated with 100% of its partner apps, avoiding the wasteful hops that are present in the programmatic advertising supply chain, which contribute to the large carbon footprint of the industry.

Scope3 data has also shown that attention-grabbing advertising can lower carbon emissions, creating an ever more efficient and green advertising environment. Digital Turbine ads are ranked as top performers on attention, as verified in studies by attention leaders Lumen and Amplified Intelligence, showing that DT ads outperformed its peers by over 10X (on average).

"DT is committed to giving our advertising partners the opportunity to go green, firstly, by utilizing our existing direct integrations with the most popular mobile apps - and now, enhancing it with the power of Scope3 data," said Jon Hudson, SVP of Global Sales at Digital Turbine. "Our partnership with Scope3 will help us curate inventory to help global brands reduce emissions and run greener, more effective campaigns on mobile."

"We are excited Digital Turbine will be leveraging Scope3 data to further expand our efforts to decarbonize media and advertising on one of the most engaging advertising channels — mobile," said David Fischer, Global Head of Ad Tech Partnerships at Scope3. "Building a sustainable media ecosystem requires participation from all corners of the industry, and importantly, that means making it easy to buy lower carbon media. DT is helping do so across mobile and we look forward to seeing the results for brands wishing to reduce their campaign emissions through Green Media Products."

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. https://www.digitalturbine.com

