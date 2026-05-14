Digital Twin Technologies Take Center Stage at IEEE-USA's Dayton Innovation Summit

What is a Digital Twin?

Acting as virtual models or "copies" that mirror real‑world systems, digital twins enable organizations to test and refine products and scenarios - from aircraft and factory floors to energy systems and supply chains - virtually before they occur in the real world. This microelectronics technology is already transforming how products are designed, tested, and operated,helping organizations save time, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation.

"Digital twins are not a future concept. They're already shaping critical industries—from aerospace to healthcare and manufacturing," said Felicia Reinhart, Defense Technology Consultant, and former Program Manager at Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). "This summit brings together national and regional leaders to show how these technologies are being applied today, and how communities like Dayton play a central role in turning federal research into economic impact."

Dr. Dev Shenoy of IBM Semiconductors, featured speaker and former U.S. Defense Official, added, "The field of microelectronics is a critical enabler for innovation in the defense sector and for dual use technologies in the long run. The level of activity in the digital twin space is impressive and I am looking forward to this IEEE-USA-lead Summit in Dayton."

A National Conversation, Taking Flight in Dayton

The event will draw national attention to Ohio and Dayton's regional leadership in defense innovation, applied research, workforce development, and technology commercialization. With deep connections to federal agencies, industry partners, and entrepreneurship networks, Dayton continues to be a place where emerging technologies move quickly from idea to implementation.

Summit Topics Include:

How digital twins are driving economic growth and productivity

Federal technology initiatives and funding priorities

Technology transfer, commercialization, and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) pathways

Manufacturing efficiency and supply‑chain resilience

Workforce development and cross‑sector collaboration

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Eric Armstrong , Deputy Program Manager, Microelectronics Digital Tools and Databases, IBAS Systems Engineering Field Activity

, Benjamin Griffin, Ph.D. , Executive Director, Silicon Crossroads

, Ian Haynes , Program Director, Parallax Advanced Research

, Jackie Janning-Lask , Chief Executive Officer, Midwest Microelectronics Consortium (MMEC)

, Paul Kodzwa, Director, Strategic Technologies and Programs, RTX Technology Research Center

Scott Koorndyk , President, The Entrepreneurs' Center

, Charles Mark , Director; USAF & USSF Account Executive , Intel

, Dr. Dev Shenoy, Strategic Advisor, IBM Semiconductors/IBM Research

Additional speakers and panelists will examine digital twin applications across defense, manufacturing, workforce development, and commercialization pathways, exploring how national priorities align with regional innovation efforts.

A full agenda and event details are available at iwrc.ieeeusa.org/dayton.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 160,000 engineering, computing, and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

Contact:

Leah Laird

Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist, IEEE-USA

202-530-8328 | [email protected]

John Yaglenski

Director of Communications, IEEE-USA

202-530-8359 | [email protected]

SOURCE IEEE-USA