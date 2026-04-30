IEEE‑USA Unveils BiG Thinkers: A First‑of‑Its‑Kind Event Uniting Emerging Tech Leaders and Creative Visionaries

BiG Thinkers brings together tech and creativity to inspire the next generation of U.S. innovators. Post this

This high-energy, creativity-driven event is designed to foster out-of-the-box ingenuity and resourcefulness among aspiring leaders in diverse tech careers. Register now at thebigthinkers.com. The tentative program for the event is available here.

"BiG Thinkers is the first IEEE‑USA event designed to develop the whole person — not just technical skills, but imagination, creativity, leadership, and purpose," shares Barry Tilton, IEEE-USA President. "By bringing tech together with artistry and bold thinking, we're creating a new formula for ambitious professionals to build momentum, fulfillment, and lasting impact throughout their careers."

About the Event

IEEE-USA BiG Thinkers takes place 23-24 October 2026 at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista in Disney Springs, FL. Attendees will experience dynamic keynote sessions from leaders and creatives like Mythbusters' Kari Byron and Disney's Eric Robison, who have found considerable success in their lifetimes. World-class thinkers include:

Kari Byron ( Trailblazer in the World of Science, Adventure & Travel Television )

( ) Eric Robison ( Disney Artist & Imagineer )

( ) Dylan Sisson ( Head of RenderMan Creative Engagement, Pixar Animation Studios )

( ) Mike Pell ( Director, Microsoft Garage NYC )

( ) James Finlay ( Digital Experience & Engagement,OpenAI )

( ) Brice Nguoghia ( Startup & VC Engagement Manager and Google Cloud Advisor )

( ) Shawntia McNeil ( Global Ecosystem Partner Manager, NVIDIA )

( ) Scott Kelby (Author, Designer, President, KelbyOne)

What to Expect

This two-day event aims to seed and accelerate creative growth that lasts attendees their entire careers. It convenes professionals from a wide range of tech-adjacent disciplines to engage with visionary talks, unique networking events, and actionable career inspiration.

The IEEE-USA BiG Thinkers program is structured across several distinct content tracks:

BiG Thoughts : BiG keynotes delivered by the people pushing boundaries

: BiG keynotes delivered by the people pushing boundaries BiG Future : Focus on Technology, Trends, AI, Cloud, Autonomy, and Smart Living

: Focus on Technology, Trends, AI, Cloud, Autonomy, and Smart Living BiG Inspiration : Sessions dedicated to creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, bold ideas, and visionaries

: Sessions dedicated to creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, bold ideas, and visionaries BiG Impact : Workshops and discussions on Career Empowerment, Leadership, Self-Improvement, and Wellness

: Workshops and discussions on Career Empowerment, Leadership, Self-Improvement, and Wellness BiG Fun: Off-site activities, networking mixers, and special events designed to foster connections

The inaugural BiG Thinkers event is launching with support from AMBA, administrator of the IEEE Group Insurance Program, underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company, with additional partners to be announced.

Early bird registration is open until 31 July - register now to save $100 and secure your seat at $295 for IEEE members and $395 for non-members.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 160,000 engineering, computing, and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

Contact:

Leah Laird

Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist, IEEE-USA

202-530-8328 | [email protected]

John Yaglenski

Director of Communications, IEEE-USA

202-530-8359 | [email protected]

SOURCE IEEE-USA