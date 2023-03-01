Digital Video Advertising Market to Reach $712.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 29.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of connected TVs across the globe is promoting brands and marketers to adopt digital video advertising which in turn is driving the growth of the market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Video Advertising Market by Type (Desktop, and Mobile), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global digital video advertising industry generated $53.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in usage of digital media and growing adoption from e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. In addition, the increase in global penetration of smartphones and internet is positively impacting the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and the high costs of digital video advertising is hampering the digital video advertising market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the digital advertising industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the digital video advertising market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13529

Covid-19 scenario

The restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities drove the online advertising industry. Many firms transferred their advertising to digital platforms as most end consumers already operate online.

However, rise in the use of social media and digital content, advertisements have increased the costs of digital video advertising, which in turn hampered the growth of the market during the lockdown period.

Procure Complete Report (303 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bc747b6a198505a66b048d77a3b9364d

The mobile segment to rule the roost

By type, the mobile segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The desktop segment showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with the use of desktop digital video advertising, such as increased brand exposure, enhanced targeting and personalized capabilities, data collection, and improved engagement are heightening the demand for desktop digital video advertising.

The retail segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The financial segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact digital video advertising helps financial institutes to reach their targeted audiences, promote products, services, and campaigns as well as to increase brand awareness and engage customers.

North America garnered the major share in 2021

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global digital video advertising market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period owing to, increasing penetration of mobile phones and internet in this region. Driving the usage of social media apps such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13529

Leading Market Players

Advertise.com

Conversant Solutions, LLC.

Tremor International Ltd

SpotX Inc

Viant Technology LLC

Legacy Pro Co LLC

MultiVisionDigital

PubMatic, Inc.

WebFX

Levitate Media, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global digital video advertising market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

5G Security Market Expected to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2031

Hyperconnectivity Market Expected to Reach $2207.9 Billion by 2031

Enterprise Data Management Market Expected to Reach $224.5 Billion by 2031

Human Machine Interface Market Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2031

Virtual Humans Market Expected to Reach $440.3 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research