Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Wallets: Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Digital Wallets report presents an independent analysis of the current landscape and future development of this significant market. It provides a comprehensive study of the growth of the electronic wallets market, as well as the opportunities and challenges it presents.

The total value of digital wallets transactions will rise from $9 trillion in 2023 to surpass $16 trillion in 2028, a rise of 77%. This trend is driven by growth across both developed and developing markets, as the increased adoption of advanced services such as BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), microloans, and personal financial management drive end-user engagement. In a highly congested wallets landscape, diversifying digital wallets appeal to users is vital.

These advanced services are a key source of revenue growth for digital wallets. BNPL and microloans are allowing digital wallet providers to diversify their revenue. The popularity of BNPL, especially among younger consumers, will draw greater numbers of users, and generate additional revenue. This approach can be seen with Apple's roll-out of numerous add-on services, including Apple Pay Later.

These advanced services give digital wallet providers an opportunity to differentiate themselves in a congested market and generate additional revenue. Super app strategies, which many digital wallets are pursuing, will rely on the effective deployment of advanced services at scale.

Security benefits are a key driver of digital wallet use in eCommerce in developed markets. Many consumers do not wish to enter card information online. With digital wallets, this issue is reduced, as tokenisation enables card and other payment information to be used in a highly secure way. As digital wallets become broader, including elements of digital identity, convenience will play a greater role; enabling wallet services to act as more of an all-inclusive app for financial wellbeing.

The report positions 15 vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; providing an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the complex landscape of this market.

This report presents a comprehensive market forecast; providing extensive insights and actionable data across the below areas, split by 8 key regions and 60 countries:

Digital Wallet Users

Digital Wallet Transaction Volume

Digital Wallet Transaction Value

These metrics are split across key verticals:

In-store Retail

Money Transfer

Bill Payment

Ticketing

Remote Purchases

The research suite includes:

Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)

Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)

Data & Forecasts (PDF & Excel)

12 Months Access to harvest Online Data Platform

Key Market Statistics

Transaction Values in 2023: $9 trillion

Transaction Values in 2028: $16 trillion

Total Growth 2023-2028: 77%

Key Features

Market Landscape: Provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the market and its key trends, such as virtual cards. It also assesses the different use cases for electronic wallet apps including payment, ticketing, identity and crypto .

. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key opportunities for mobile wallet providers are highlighted, and recommendations on how different providers must respond to take advantage of these. The key market trends are also analysed, making this section a must-read for digital wallet providers, and mobile money services.

Benchmark Industry Forecast: 5-year forecasts are provided for the number of users, transaction volume and transaction value of digital wallets. These are split by type, including in-store QR code, in-store NFC (Near-field Communication), domestic money transfer, international money transfer, online digital goods purchase, online physical good purchase, utility bill payment, and ticketing.

The Competitor Leaderboard:

Key players capability assessing 15 digital wallet platform, white-label digital wallet, or digital wallet software providers, via the The Competitor Leaderboard.

Cellum

Comviva

Ericsson

Finance

HolyWally

Huawei

Itexus

Netcetera

Obopay

OpenWay

Seamless Distribution Systems

Soft Space

Velmie

Wallet Factory

Youtap

Key Questions Answered

What is the value of the digital wallets market today, and what will it be in 2028?

What factors spur digital wallets' adoption growth, both nationally and internationally?

How can wallet providers maximise their future opportunities outside of core payments?

Which digital wallet platforms will lead the market in 2023?

How will the rise of central bank digital currencies impact the digital wallets market?

