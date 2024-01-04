Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Wallets: Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Digital Wallets report presents an independent analysis of the current landscape and future development of this significant market. It provides a comprehensive study of the growth of the electronic wallets market, as well as the opportunities and challenges it presents.

The total value of digital wallets transactions will rise from $9 trillion in 2023 to surpass $16 trillion in 2028, a rise of 77%. This trend is driven by growth across both developed and developing markets, as the increased adoption of advanced services such as BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), microloans, and personal financial management drive end-user engagement. In a highly congested wallets landscape, diversifying digital wallets appeal to users is vital.

These advanced services are a key source of revenue growth for digital wallets. BNPL and microloans are allowing digital wallet providers to diversify their revenue. The popularity of BNPL, especially among younger consumers, will draw greater numbers of users, and generate additional revenue. This approach can be seen with Apple's roll-out of numerous add-on services, including Apple Pay Later.

These advanced services give digital wallet providers an opportunity to differentiate themselves in a congested market and generate additional revenue. Super app strategies, which many digital wallets are pursuing, will rely on the effective deployment of advanced services at scale.

Security benefits are a key driver of digital wallet use in eCommerce in developed markets. Many consumers do not wish to enter card information online. With digital wallets, this issue is reduced, as tokenisation enables card and other payment information to be used in a highly secure way. As digital wallets become broader, including elements of digital identity, convenience will play a greater role; enabling wallet services to act as more of an all-inclusive app for financial wellbeing.

The report positions 15 vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; providing an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the complex landscape of this market.

This report presents a comprehensive market forecast; providing extensive insights and actionable data across the below areas, split by 8 key regions and 60 countries:

  • Digital Wallet Users
  • Digital Wallet Transaction Volume
  • Digital Wallet Transaction Value

These metrics are split across key verticals:

  • In-store Retail
  • Money Transfer
  • Bill Payment
  • Ticketing
  • Remote Purchases

The research suite includes:

  • Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)
  • Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)
  • Data & Forecasts (PDF & Excel)
  • 12 Months Access to harvest Online Data Platform

Key Market Statistics

  • Transaction Values in 2023: $9 trillion
  • Transaction Values in 2028: $16 trillion
  • Total Growth 2023-2028: 77%

Key Features

  • Market Landscape: Provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the market and its key trends, such as virtual cards. It also assesses the different use cases for electronic wallet apps including payment, ticketing, identity and crypto.
  • Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key opportunities for mobile wallet providers are highlighted, and recommendations on how different providers must respond to take advantage of these. The key market trends are also analysed, making this section a must-read for digital wallet providers, and mobile money services.
  • Benchmark Industry Forecast: 5-year forecasts are provided for the number of users, transaction volume and transaction value of digital wallets. These are split by type, including in-store QR code, in-store NFC (Near-field Communication), domestic money transfer, international money transfer, online digital goods purchase, online physical good purchase, utility bill payment, and ticketing.

The Competitor Leaderboard:

Key players capability assessing 15 digital wallet platform, white-label digital wallet, or digital wallet software providers, via the The Competitor Leaderboard.

  • Cellum
  • Comviva
  • Ericsson
  • Finance
  • HolyWally
  • Huawei
  • Itexus
  • Netcetera
  • Obopay
  • OpenWay
  • Seamless Distribution Systems
  • Soft Space
  • Velmie
  • Wallet Factory
  • Youtap

Key Questions Answered

  • What is the value of the digital wallets market today, and what will it be in 2028?
  • What factors spur digital wallets' adoption growth, both nationally and internationally?
  • How can wallet providers maximise their future opportunities outside of core payments?
  • Which digital wallet platforms will lead the market in 2023?
  • How will the rise of central bank digital currencies impact the digital wallets market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bizrmq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Design Services Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

Global Industrial Design Services Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The "Industrial Design Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Industrial...
Global Crawler Dozers Strategic Market Report 2022-2024 and 2030 - Exciting Variants of Crawler Loaders to Streamline Operations at Construction Sites

Global Crawler Dozers Strategic Market Report 2022-2024 and 2030 - Exciting Variants of Crawler Loaders to Streamline Operations at Construction Sites

The "Crawler Dozers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crawler Dozers Market to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.