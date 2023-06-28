'Digital Wealth. Delivered': FusionIQ Announces FusionIQ One, The All-In-One Digital Wealth Platform

WOBURN, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions, today announced FusionIQ One, a true end-to-end digital wealth platform designed to empower financial advisors and institutions to become digital wealth leaders. The platform branding reflects FusionIQ's commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and intuitive solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

FusionIQ's vision is to make it easy for financial advisors and institutions to adapt to digital disruption and thrive in today's dynamic landscape. At a time when there is increasing complexity in the wealth management technology stack, the new platform brand is designed to communicate how easy FusionIQ One makes it to implement a digital platform. The new FusionIQ One platform with four integrated modules enables credit unions, banks, RIAs, and Independent Broker Dealers to implement a white labeled, all-in-one platform in as little as six weeks, with onboarding of clients in five minutes on many of the most trusted custodians.

"The new FusionIQ One brand lets the wealth management industry see how our digital technology has evolved into an all-in-one platform and the value it's bringing to our clients," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "By providing an easy on-ramp to digital, FusionIQ One is helping advisors and institutions say goodbye to legacy technology. We're delivering the integrated platform they need to scale and grow."

The multi-custodian FusionIQ One platform is at the core of the wealthtech stack. The four easy-to-activate, pay-as-you-grow modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, finTAMP, and Digital Model Marketplace – deliver the modern experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations firms and institutions need to grow at scale. In addition to the core platform modules, FusionIQ One has an API Integration Suite to help integrate additional tools that clients may require. FusionIQ One has added $6 billion in committed assets on finTAMP and 107 production instances to the platform. Firms utilizing finTAMP have reported a 40% increase in cost savings by eliminating duplicate processes for client onboarding and account management.

An early look at the new branding at Pershing's INSITE23 conference was enthusiastically received. With the official launch today and continuing through the remainder of 2023, the new branding will extend to all of the company's marketing and communications materials, including a new corporate website. It will focus on how FusionIQ One is helping advisors and institutions become the disruptor by delivering new revenue streams, a better experience, increased efficiencies, and greater productivity.

"Our new branding and the introduction of FusionIQ One underscore our commitment to helping financial advisors and institutions achieve digital leadership," added Peter Brittain, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ. "We're proud to support our clients as they become disruptors, providing them with an integrated platform that drives growth, unlocks new revenue streams, and sets them apart in the marketplace."

About FusionIQ One

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions.

