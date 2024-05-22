FusionIQ Announces Integration with Interactive Brokers Canada

Innovations for financial advisors, including FusionIQ's FIQ Journey product, now available to industry leaders in Canada

WOBURN, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced its integration with automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), in Canada. This is a major milestone in FusionIQ's commitment to giving advisors an easy on-ramp to digital transformation with cutting-edge technology and seamless workflows.

Through this integration, FusionIQ is now a third-party portfolio management software provider linked with Interactive Brokers Canada, solidifying its position in North America as a premier choice for financial advisors seeking easy-to-implement solutions to enhance client experiences and streamline their operations to scale for profitable organic growth.

"We are delighted to work with Interactive Brokers Canada to bring our cloud-native wealth management solutions to Canadian financial advisors and firms," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "FusionIQ's integration with Interactive Brokers Canada represents a significant opportunity for financial advisors to leverage advanced technology and enhance their competitive edge in the industry. This integration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide Canadian advisors with the white-labeled wealth management platform they need to thrive in today's digital landscape."

The Interactive Brokers Canada integration will initially unlock a range of benefits for portfolio managers, including access to the Hybrid Digital Advice platform in FIQ Journey. This platform seamlessly connects the front, middle, and back offices in a single digital workflow, offering process automations to enhance practice efficiencies and drive scalable growth for portfolio managers.

Chief benefits of FIQ Journey's Hybrid Digital Advice platform for portfolio managers include:

White-labeled investor websites to build brand recognition and credibility in the market

Digital-first client experiences including a mobile app that is tailored to meet evolving investor preferences

Multilingual structure to create growth opportunities within Canada's diverse ethnic communities

diverse ethnic communities Access to a mass affluent solution to fuel firm growth and engage the next generation of investors.

Hybrid Digital Advice is one of four modules on the cloud-native FusionIQ One platform that delivers the most comprehensive features and deepest functionality in an all-in-one solution, providing a frictionless digital workflow across its core modules and powering a suite of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Journey.

"FusionIQ Canada's integration with Interactive Brokers Canada means we will be able to provide portfolio managers with an end-to-end practice management solution leveraging Hybrid Digital Advice," said Howard Atkinson, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ Canada. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing advisors with the modern tools and resources they need to succeed in a competitive market."

