Digital Wealth Management Platform, Arta Finance, offers unique life insurance solutions with Prudential Financial

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance , a digital wealth management platform and SEC registered investment advisor, today announced its approval as a Managed Separate Accounts (MSA) investment manager for PruLife Private Placement Variable Universal Life (PPVUL) policies. This approval marks a major milestone in Arta's mission to streamline the process for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth members to access life insurance solutions for estate and tax planning.

Arta's wealth management platform offers the flexibility to invest across asset classes and its technology solves pain points around reporting and investment choices, complemented by a team of highly experienced investment and insurance professionals. Instead of the traditional model of working with a range of firms and experts to structure a PPVUL policy and manage its investments, Arta's vertically integrated model allows policyholders to manage the process with a single firm, partnering with leading insurance companies such as Prudential Financial as the policy issuer.

Arta offers the full range of life insurance solutions and has secured nearly $150 million in life insurance coverage since launching its insurance offering in 2023. It is a full service insurance brokerage, helping members understand their protection needs, availability of suitable products, and giving them access to a variety of solutions from more than 30 life insurers across the United States. Unlike most insurance agencies, Arta's insurance team is not compensated on commission and the firm does not have volume-based deals with insurers, helping minimize conflicts of interest typical to the insurance distribution model.

"We're thrilled to be part of Prudential's elite network of registered investment advisors that manage their PPVUL investments," said Samita Malik, chief insurance officer at Arta Finance. "Prudential is an insurance industry leader, with a 145 year history and over 50 million customers around the world. Now new and existing PPVUL policyholders have a technology-first option for their portfolio management."

Arta Finance is a digital family office with expertise and offerings spanning investment, tax, insurance and beyond. Insurance is only one component of an individual's financial picture and Arta is focused on helping clients manage it holistically. Learn more at artafinance.com .

About Arta Finance:

Founded by ex-Google executives, Arta Finance is a digital wealth platform for the savvy that enables more people to access the financial advantages of the ultra-wealthy. The platform provides access to private market investments from leading fund managers, intelligent public market portfolios, and sophisticated financial services such as tax and estate planning. Headquartered in the US and Singapore, Arta serves its members directly as well as empowering financial institutions to expand wealth management to new clients. Arta is backed by Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and over 140 luminaries in tech and finance.

