Digital X-ray Devices Market to be Worth $4.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital X-ray devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rapid technological advancements, and increasing patient understanding of early diagnostic techniques, are all augmenting the industry's growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on portability, the fixed digital X-ray segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the introduction of technologically advanced devices.

The mobile digital X-ray segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The general imaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the growing adoption of X-ray devices for general imaging.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its numerous advantages over hospitals.

Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the fastest-growing region due to the presence of a large pool of patients, increasing healthcare awareness, and rising government funding for R&D & upcoming research projects.

Read 102-page full market research report, "Digital X-ray Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Portability (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Orthopedic, General Imaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digital X-ray Devices Market Growth & Trends

The lightweight, wireless, and robust cassette-sized detector used in DR technology, which can transform analog X-rays into complete digital radiography solutions, makes it an effective technology. With the use of this technology, digital X-ray images are produced, which eliminates the need for film or Computed Radiography (CR) plates.

In addition, compared to its digital counterpart, film-based traditional radiography requires more manpower, and even the consumables utilized are more expensive. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, COPD, CKD, and diabetes, are the major causes of death among adults in developing as well as developed countries. According to the WHO, chronic disorders account for about 41 million deaths globally, which is equivalent to 74% of all fatalities worldwide. Digital X-ray technology helps in the early intervention of such disorders, thus boosting its demand. Moreover, compared to traditional X-rays, this technology provides a number of benefits including 70% less radiation, better image quality, and less acquisition time.

Rapid technological advancements, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), reduced X-ray dosage exposure, and high-resolution imaging is also expected to accelerate industry growth. For instance, in October 2021, Samsung partnered with VUNO, a South Korean AI medical software firm, to integrate VUNO's AI-assisted solutions into Samsung's digital radiography system. The key industry players are implementing various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to gain higher market shares. For instance, in April 2022, Samsung introduced the GM85 Fit, a mobile digital radiography device. This system is anticipated to support effective and efficient patient care.

Digital X-ray Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital X-ray devices market on the basis of portability, application, end-use, and region:

Digital X-ray Devices Market - Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Fixed

Mobile

Digital X-ray Devices Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

General Imaging

Orthopedic

Dental

Mammography

Digital X-ray Devices Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dental Care Centers

Digital X-ray Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Digital X-ray Devices Market

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Mindray Medical International

Shimadzu International

Samsung Medison

Boston Imaging

