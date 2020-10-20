Digital X-Ray Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 17 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Oct 20, 2020, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global digital x-ray market report.
The global digital x-ray market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global digital X-ray market is expected to reach above 17 billion by 2025 with high single-digit growth rate of around 7% over the forecast period.
- Increasing popularity of handheld/mobile X-ray devices is one of the major drivers of the global digital X-ray devices market.
- Emergence of AI & robotic-enabled x-ray devices is anticipated to drive the future market growth of the digital X-ray devices worldwide.
- Dental imaging application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 7.8% during the forecast period.
- Based on portability, the mobile segment will witness the highest CAGR of about 8% over the forecast period.
- The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the maximum share of around 46% in 2019.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, portability, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 55 other vendors
Digital X-Ray Market – Segmentation
- Digital general radiography uses much less radiation and the images can be enhanced using computers. Digital X-ray imaging for general radiography offers many advantages including a wider dynamic range and the ability to manipulate the images generated.
- The rise in the patient pool, coupled with the growth in the geriatric population, technological advancements is contributing to the growth of the segment. Static digital X-ray devices offer appropriate image interpretation and clinical action due to increase in communication between the attending professional and the radiologist within the same room. However, static systems need heavy and costly apparatus.
- The hospitals end-users segment is likely to witness an absolute growth of over 49% during the forecast period. However, hospitals are considered as the traditional healthcare providers of digital X-ray procedures and the volume is high, especially in developing countries.
Digital X-Ray Market by Application
- General Radiography
- Interventional Radiography
- Dental Imaging
- Mammography
Digital X-Ray Market by Portability
- Static
- Mobile
Digital X-Ray Market by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Dental Care Settings
- Others
Digital X-Ray Market – Dynamics
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics has been rapidly progressing in medicine, particularly in the field of digital radiography. AI refers to computer systems that perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making, and language translating. AI algorithms have already found a remarkable purpose in the tasks of image recognition. In particular, AI methods excel at automatically recognizing complex patterns in imaging data and providing a quantitative assessment of image characteristics. In addition, the rapid growth of robotics in medicine opens new opportunities for digital X-ray procedures with higher precision and accuracy.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Demand for Interventional X-Ray Devices
- High Growth Potential in LMICs
- Rising Target Patient Pool
- Increasing Popularity of Mobile X-ray Devices
Digital X-Ray Market – Geography
The presence of a large patient population, coupled with better access to treatment for various acute and chronic diseases, is the primary factor boosting the North America digital x-ray market. The presence of prominent digital x-ray devices vendors is also another reason for the high uptake of digital x-ray devices in North America. The rise in the patient pool with various diseases and the necessity to diagnose and treat diseases with advanced procedures, such as radiography, fluoroscopy, and angiography, mammography are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
Digital X-Ray Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Major Vendors
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Canon Medical Systems
- Fujifilm
- Carestream Health
Other Prominent Vendors
- Amber Diagnostics
- BD
- ACTEON
- ADANI
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Allengers
- AMICO
- Arcoma
- ATS
- BPL Medical Technologies
- Control-X Medical
- CUATTRO
- Dentsply Sirona
- DMS IMAGING
- DRGEM
- Dürr Dental
- EXAMION
- GMM
- Hologic
- IDETEC
- ITALRAY
- INTERMEDICAL
- KAVO
- Kiran
- Konica Minolta
- KUB Technologies
- Medlink Imaging
- Medtronic
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- MinFound Medical Systems
- MINXRAY
- MS Westfalia
- Narang Medical
- New Medical Imaging
- OR Technology
- Owandy Radiology
- PLANMECA
- Perlove Medical
- PointNix
- PROTEC
- ROESYS MedTec
- Samsung Healthcare
- Shenzhen Angell Technology
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry
- Shimadzu
- Sedecal
- SIUI
- SternMed
- Stephanix
- Villa Sistemi Medicali
- Visaris
- VUNO
- VATECH
- United Imaging Healthcare
- Skanray Technologies
- Trident
