Digital Yacht Launches NjordLINK App with AnchorSafe, powered by Viam

For the first time, boaters can anchor and leave their boats with confidence, thanks to a revolutionary anchor monitoring app that leverages Viam's cloud and AI technology.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Yacht today announced the launch of NjordLINK, an advanced monitoring app for boaters and captains, powered by Viam , the engineering platform for the physical world. NjordLINK is the next phase in Digital Yacht's cloud platform and features AnchorSafe, an advanced anchor drift alert solution, giving boaters the assurance they need to go ashore worry-free.

For boaters, going ashore to a restaurant or to visit the mainland means relying that your anchor will hold your boat in place. While modern anchor hardware is engineered to be highly capable (a modern 80 lb. anchor can hold a 15-20 ton boat), it's often impossible to know with certainty if the anchor has truly gripped the ocean floor. This uncertainty, combined with changing weather and wind conditions, can leave boaters anxious that their boat may drift out to sea, towards rocks, into other vessels, or far from where it was intentionally anchored. NjordLINK leverages cloud and AI technology from Viam to solve this high-anxiety problem, one that all boaters face.

Existing alarms aren't able to provide the level of notice needed for boaters to gain peace of mind. NjordLINK delivers mobile alerts in real-time via push notifications or text messages, so boaters can finally leave their boats with confidence, receiving alerts within minutes (instead of hours) if their anchor drifts. This surpasses even on-boat alarms, which aren't mobile and don't provide the necessary level of warning, especially on the largest boats where alarms might not be heard for some time.



"NjordLINK and our AnchorSafe feature will provide boaters with an unparalleled level of monitoring that will help ensure they are safely anchored," said Nick Heyes, CEO of Digital Yacht. "None of this would've been possible without Viam and the transformative technology we've been able to build into our product."

The NjordLINK app works in conjunction with a small, $99 device that connects to a boat's NMEA 2000 navigation and internet network, continuously sending data to Digital Yacht's Njord Cloud, hosted by Viam. NjordLINK uses the boat's existing internet connection (4G/5G/Starlink), avoiding the need for an additional mobile data plan. The device monitors position, depth, and wind data, while AnchorSafe uses Viam's sophisticated AI-powered algorithms to analyze the boat's movement and alert boaters and captains if the anchor drifts beyond preset boundaries.

"We have deep experience working in the marine space and know how serious safety risks like anchor drift can be," said Eliot Horowitz, CEO of Viam. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Digital Yacht to provide a safer, smarter, and more connected boating experience."

NjordLINK is the first in a suite of Digital Yacht apps that will connect to the Njord Cloud, with plans for future apps that cover everything from engine diagnostics to social media integrations. The app is currently available in the Apple App Store , and devices are available for online purchase via Digital Yacht here . The device's debut aligns with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 30 through November 1, the largest in-water boat show in the world.

About Digital Yacht

Digital Yacht is all about next generation navigation, communication and entertainment systems for your boat. Boating should be fun, safe and easy and our products integrate into existing and new boat networks to bring a powerful dimension to your on-board electronics. Visit can we use www.digitalyachtamerica.com to learn more.

About Viam

Viam helps companies unlock the power of AI, data, and automation in the physical world. We provide a single platform for engineers of all disciplines to solve problems together and build solutions that are fast and future-proof. Viam powers solutions across robotics, food and beverage, climate tech, marine, industrial manufacturing, and more. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City. Visit www.viam.com to learn more.

