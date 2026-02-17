DigitalC Connects 8,216th Household During Cleveland's 216 Day Celebration, Surpasses 8,000 Homes Served

Milestone reached as the Cleveland-headquartered internet service provider surprised one subscriber with a free year of service.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 216 Day, Cleveland's annual celebration of its area code and civic pride, DigitalC marked a major milestone by connecting its 8,216th household to high-speed home internet, officially surpassing 8,000 Cleveland homes served.

DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds delivers a subscriber appreciation bag and announces a fully paid year of service to a Cleveland household on Feb. 16 during the company’s 8,216th installation.

As the only internet service provider headquartered in Cleveland, DigitalC used the city's annual 216 Day celebration to spotlight its community-based network and growing reach. The milestone advances the organization's mission to bridge the digital divide — for good — by delivering superior home internet and digital skills training to residents.

To mark the occasion, every household installed on Feb. 16 received a 216 Day appreciation gift bag. During one installation visit, DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds surprised a subscriber with a fully paid year of service — a $216 annual cost based on the company's $18-per-month rate established through its partnership with the city of Cleveland.

"We appreciate the poetic timing — 8,216 households connected on Feb. 16," said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer of DigitalC. "But the real story isn't the symmetry. It's the scale. Thousands of Cleveland families now have access to the high-speed home internet experience they deserve, delivered through a network built for Cleveland, by Cleveland."

Industry partnerships made the celebration possible. Winncom Technologies sponsored the appreciation gift bags, and Elite CutOver Connections and Elite Utility Construction sponsored the complimentary year of service.

The 8,216 milestone builds on previous connection milestones at 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 households, reflecting steady growth and sustained demand for Cleveland's locally headquartered broadband network.

For more information about DigitalC, visit digitalc.org.

About DigitalC

DigitalC is a nonprofit technology social enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its high-speed home internet service, Canopy, and its digital skills training initiative, Click, DigitalC is bridging the digital divide—for good—connecting residents, nonprofit, and small businesses to the internet they deserve. Learn more at www.digitalc.org.

