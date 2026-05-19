DigitalC Exceeds 2025 Goals, Secures $4.35 Million as The Cleveland Model for Digital Equity Gains Momentum

DigitalC reaches a major milestone for Cleveland's work to expand broadband access and digital skills. Post this

The Cleveland Model is a nationally watched approach that combines public investment, nonprofit innovation, philanthropic partnership and community trust to close the digital divide at scale. Cleveland's investment in DigitalC is helping demonstrate how a city can move quickly, intentionally and measurably to expand broadband access, digital skills and opportunity.

DigitalC launched its four-year citywide connectivity initiative in January 2024 as part of a broader effort led by Mayor Justin M. Bibb's administration and Cleveland City Council to use once-in-a-generation American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand broadband access and digital skills in a city that has historically ranked among the nation's least-connected large cities. Connect Your Community's analysis of United States Census Bureau American Community Survey data found Cleveland was the second worst-connected big city in 2021, and its more recent analysis showed Cleveland and Detroit still leading the worst-connected large cities in 2023.

Under DigitalC's performance-based contract with the City of Cleveland, DigitalC was required to add 4,700 new household internet subscriptions and provide digital adoption services to 10,000 residents in 2025. The City of Cleveland's Bureau of Internal Audit verified 4,862 eligible new household subscriptions and confirmed 10,105 eligible digital adoption service records, exceeding both contractual targets.

Council's authorization followed public review by both the Utilities Committee and the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. During the May 18 finance committee meeting, Council President Blaine Griffin commended DigitalC's progress and recognized the broad civic support behind the organization's work, saying DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds had shown why so many people have advocated for DigitalC. Councilman Kris Harsh, who visited DigitalC's MidTown Tech Hive with city staff to review data and supporting information, said the visit satisfied his interest in verifying the work. "The data was presented in a very clear, understandable way, and we were able to confirm that all the work is being done as expected and as stated in the contract," Harsh said. "I feel really good about this now and happy to vote in favor of this." Utilities Committee Chairman Brian Kazy also congratulated DigitalC as the legislation advanced from committee.

"This is more than a contract milestone. This is validation of Cleveland's investment, DigitalC's execution and the public, private and philanthropic partnership powering this work," said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. "We are grateful for the leadership of Mayor Bibb's administration, Cleveland City Council, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Ohio Department of Development and a growing group of catalytic partners who understand that digital equity is essential civic infrastructure."

Since January 2024, DigitalC has connected more than 9,200 Cleveland homes, representing more than 23,000 residents connected to high-speed home internet through Canopy, Powered by DigitalC. The organization also has trained more than 20,000 residents in essential digital skills and delivered more than 26,000 digital skills sessions through Click, Powered by DigitalC.

"DigitalC is proud to be America's fastest-growing community-based network," Edmonds said. "But this story is bigger than DigitalC. This is about what Cleveland chose to do differently. While many cities talked about the digital divide, Cleveland invested in solving it and becoming a fully digitally empowered city."

The Cleveland Model solves for affordability without compromising quality. Through Canopy, residents gain access to high-speed home internet designed to meet the needs of modern households. Through Click, residents receive practical digital skills support for work, education, telehealth, benefits access, device use and participation in a digital-first economy.

The momentum is already being felt beyond Cleveland, as civic, philanthropic and industry leaders look to the city as a model for community-based broadband and digital empowerment.

DigitalC completed its citywide network buildout in less than 18 months, and Canopy is now available throughout Cleveland neighborhoods. Residents can sign up for service by visiting digitalc.org or calling 216-777-3859.

About DigitalC

DigitalC is a nonprofit technology social enterprise headquartered in Cleveland with a mission to bridge the digital divide — for good. Through Canopy, Powered by DigitalC, the organization connects residents to high-speed home internet. Through Click, Powered by DigitalC, residents gain essential digital skills for work, education, health care, benefits access and daily life. DigitalC is helping build The Cleveland Model for community-based broadband, digital skills and civic innovation.

SOURCE DigitalC