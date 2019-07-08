Digitalisation in Defence Markets, 2019 Report: Opportunities in Digitalised Engineering, Military Cloud Computing, Blockchain To Boost Security
The rise of digital platforms is empowering the military, enabling better continuity of operations and bringing armed forces at a new level of combat readiness. However, the Digital Transformation is also bringing new players into the market place, where traditional industries have been used for decades to well-established business and working processes. From now on, a progressive impregnation of commercial services is witnessed across the military, with a growing appetite for aaS models, ready for deployment, data monetization and pay as you go types of services, due to constrained defence budgets.
Digital transformation of the military ecosystem has started its journey, shifting traditional working processes, operations and level of services with a deep impact on delivering military capabilities.
Digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain are being progressively leveraged at both the agency and operational levels to ease workflow and bring more efficiency to missions.
However, there are several roadblocks slowing down defence digitalisation due to the lack of technical maturity of these new technologies and the overall lack of security around them. Security is actually a crucial point, where a large spectrum of threats and concerns holds military authorities from moving forward, right from ensuring data integrity, its protection, to where it is hosted.
Similarly, these factors delay external player's market penetration, notably from the IT sector and leading companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, etc. as these companies do not have all the military standards and required certifications to be vetted by military entities and budget holders. There are also some concerns amongst military end users on the robustness of these new technologies in the environments they operate in. Besides, social acceptance within these IT conglomerates is also a key parameter to consider, with potential effects on further market penetration.
Moreover, unlike any other commercial industries (retail, mobility, automotive, energy, chemicals, commercial aerospace and space, mass transport, etc.), the military ecosystem envisions digital transformation as another tool in the toolbox and will invest in it only when essential benefits can be realised (life safety, faster deployments, ease of operability, etc.). Each of these relevant aspects is included in this report, with use cases and actual and/or upcoming applications, and what are the main drivers and restraints behind these adoptions.
This study also provides perspectives on the changing competitive landscape globally, assessing how defence players are already digitally fluent and their strengths to embrace the transformational journey. Finally, this study includes in-depth analysis of the digital transformation impact on traditional business models.
A key focus on new approaches to outsourcing is also included, especially in the light of the as-a-Service model. Digital transformation also brings a new horizon focusing on data and dealing with an ever growing flow. What does this mean for the military industry and future business opportunities? This study also aims to reply to this question by exploring potential and likely avenues to monetise data in the military ecosystem
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Introduction
- Introduction
- Research Overview and Key Questions
3. Defence Digitalisation Overview and Trends
- How Digitalised is Defence?
- Geographical Overview - Digital Transformation Map
- Geographical Overview - Digital Technologies Adoption Map
- Macro Environment Analysis Of Defence Digitalisation
- Digital Transformation Drivers
- Digitalisation in Defence Key Challenges
4. Selected Digitalisation Technologies Overview
- Digital Technologies
- Digital Technologies Selection
- Digital Technology 1 - Internet of Things
- Internet Of Things
- Internet of Battlefield Things
- Internet of Things Overview
- IoT Main Challenges
- IoT Timeline
- Key Applications for IoT in Military
- Research Case
- Iot Impact on the Military and Industry
- Digital Technology 2 - Digital Twin
- Digital Twin
- Digital Twin Overview
- Pilot Programme Case
- The Impact of Digital Twin
- Digital Technology 3 - Cloud Computing
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Computing Overview
- Cloud Computing in Defence
- Future Contracts
- The Tale of 2 Clouds
- The Next Step - Deploying Defence Cloud in Battlefield Battlefield Cloudification'
- Securing the Cloud
- Case Study
- Cloud Computing Impact on the Military and Industry - Financial boosters
- Digital Technology 4 - Data Analytics
- Data Analytics
- Data Analytics Overview
- Data Analytics and Big Data
- Data Analytics and Big Data - Explained
- Thriving in a Data Centric World
- From Big Data Discovery, To Exploitation, Deluge And Control
- Missing The Big Data Bits
- Case Study
- Data Analytics Impact on the Military And Industry
- Digital Technology 5 - Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence Overview
- AI Ecosystem
- AI Projects
- AI Landscape
- Intelligent Cloud
- Project Quantum
- AI Impact on the Military and Industry
- Digital Technology 6 - Blockchain
- Blockchain in Defence
- Blockchain Overview
- The Blockchain
- Blockchain on the Way
- Blockchain Impact on the Military and Industry
- Digital Technology 7 - Virtual and Augmented Reality
- Virtual and Augmented Reality
- Augmented Reality Overview
- Augmented Reality Key Applications
- Augmented Reality Impact on the Military and Industry
5. Digitalisation Impact on Defence Industry Competition
- Defence Industry Landscape
- Two Different Environments And Buying Patterns
- The Maturity of Defence Digital Product Portfolio Offering
- Commercial Digital Leading Players Map
- Digital Supply Chain
- Digital Participants - A Certain Agility
- Leading Defence Participants and Digital Players
- Powerful Partnerships for Strategic Positioning
- Aggressive Vertical Merger and Acquisitions
- The Digital Competitive Landscape is far from Maturity
- Defence Digitalisation and its Impact on Competition
6. New Business Models In Delivering Digital Solutions
- Business Models Evolution
- US Navy - Finding The Right Path Between Business Models
- New Business Models Brought by Digitalisation
- Future Business Models Potential Applications
- New Business Models
- New Business Models and Potential Advantages to the Military Explained
- A Deeper Look at the Network Effect
- New Business Models Impact
- Data Monetisation
- Data Monetisation in Military - Is there a Market?
- Data Monetisation for the Military Industry in a Data-Centric Context
- Data Monetisation Commercial Landscape
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Defence Industry Ecosystem - 2018
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitalised Engineering
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Military Cloud Computing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Blockchain To Boost Security
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Conclusions
- Digital Technologies Impact Summary
- Digital Technologies Impact - Criteria Definitions
- Key Takeaways
- Towards A New Competitive Landscape
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- Digital Transformation Definitions
- List of Acronyms
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Cisco
- IBM
- Microsoft
