Digitalisation in Defence Markets, 2019 Report: Opportunities in Digitalised Engineering, Military Cloud Computing, Blockchain To Boost Security

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalisation in Defence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise of digital platforms is empowering the military, enabling better continuity of operations and bringing armed forces at a new level of combat readiness. However, the Digital Transformation is also bringing new players into the market place, where traditional industries have been used for decades to well-established business and working processes. From now on, a progressive impregnation of commercial services is witnessed across the military, with a growing appetite for aaS models, ready for deployment, data monetization and pay as you go types of services, due to constrained defence budgets.



Digital transformation of the military ecosystem has started its journey, shifting traditional working processes, operations and level of services with a deep impact on delivering military capabilities.



Digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain are being progressively leveraged at both the agency and operational levels to ease workflow and bring more efficiency to missions.



However, there are several roadblocks slowing down defence digitalisation due to the lack of technical maturity of these new technologies and the overall lack of security around them. Security is actually a crucial point, where a large spectrum of threats and concerns holds military authorities from moving forward, right from ensuring data integrity, its protection, to where it is hosted.



Similarly, these factors delay external player's market penetration, notably from the IT sector and leading companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, etc. as these companies do not have all the military standards and required certifications to be vetted by military entities and budget holders. There are also some concerns amongst military end users on the robustness of these new technologies in the environments they operate in. Besides, social acceptance within these IT conglomerates is also a key parameter to consider, with potential effects on further market penetration.



Moreover, unlike any other commercial industries (retail, mobility, automotive, energy, chemicals, commercial aerospace and space, mass transport, etc.), the military ecosystem envisions digital transformation as another tool in the toolbox and will invest in it only when essential benefits can be realised (life safety, faster deployments, ease of operability, etc.). Each of these relevant aspects is included in this report, with use cases and actual and/or upcoming applications, and what are the main drivers and restraints behind these adoptions.



This study also provides perspectives on the changing competitive landscape globally, assessing how defence players are already digitally fluent and their strengths to embrace the transformational journey. Finally, this study includes in-depth analysis of the digital transformation impact on traditional business models.



A key focus on new approaches to outsourcing is also included, especially in the light of the as-a-Service model. Digital transformation also brings a new horizon focusing on data and dealing with an ever growing flow. What does this mean for the military industry and future business opportunities? This study also aims to reply to this question by exploring potential and likely avenues to monetise data in the military ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction

Introduction

Research Overview and Key Questions

3. Defence Digitalisation Overview and Trends

How Digitalised is Defence?

Geographical Overview - Digital Transformation Map

Geographical Overview - Digital Technologies Adoption Map

Macro Environment Analysis Of Defence Digitalisation

Digital Transformation Drivers

Digitalisation in Defence Key Challenges

4. Selected Digitalisation Technologies Overview

Digital Technologies

Digital Technologies Selection

Digital Technology 1 - Internet of Things

Internet Of Things

Internet of Battlefield Things

Internet of Things Overview

IoT Main Challenges

IoT Timeline

Key Applications for IoT in Military

Research Case

Iot Impact on the Military and Industry

Digital Technology 2 - Digital Twin

Digital Twin

Digital Twin Overview

Pilot Programme Case

The Impact of Digital Twin

Digital Technology 3 - Cloud Computing

Cloud Computing

Cloud Computing Overview

Cloud Computing in Defence

Future Contracts

The Tale of 2 Clouds

The Next Step - Deploying Defence Cloud in Battlefield Battlefield Cloudification'

Securing the Cloud

Case Study

Cloud Computing Impact on the Military and Industry - Financial boosters

Digital Technology 4 - Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics Overview

Data Analytics and Big Data

Data Analytics and Big Data - Explained

Thriving in a Data Centric World

From Big Data Discovery, To Exploitation, Deluge And Control

Missing The Big Data Bits

Case Study

Data Analytics Impact on the Military And Industry

Digital Technology 5 - Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Overview

AI Ecosystem

AI Projects

AI Landscape

Intelligent Cloud

Project Quantum

AI Impact on the Military and Industry

Digital Technology 6 - Blockchain

Blockchain in Defence

Blockchain Overview

The Blockchain

Blockchain on the Way

Blockchain Impact on the Military and Industry

Digital Technology 7 - Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality Overview

Augmented Reality Key Applications

Augmented Reality Impact on the Military and Industry

5. Digitalisation Impact on Defence Industry Competition

Defence Industry Landscape

Two Different Environments And Buying Patterns

The Maturity of Defence Digital Product Portfolio Offering

Commercial Digital Leading Players Map

Digital Supply Chain

Digital Participants - A Certain Agility

Leading Defence Participants and Digital Players

Powerful Partnerships for Strategic Positioning

Aggressive Vertical Merger and Acquisitions

The Digital Competitive Landscape is far from Maturity

Defence Digitalisation and its Impact on Competition

6. New Business Models In Delivering Digital Solutions

Business Models Evolution

US Navy - Finding The Right Path Between Business Models

New Business Models Brought by Digitalisation

Future Business Models Potential Applications

New Business Models

New Business Models and Potential Advantages to the Military Explained

A Deeper Look at the Network Effect

at the Network Effect New Business Models Impact

Data Monetisation

Data Monetisation in Military - Is there a Market?

Data Monetisation for the Military Industry in a Data-Centric Context

Data Monetisation Commercial Landscape

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Defence Industry Ecosystem - 2018

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitalised Engineering

Growth Opportunity 2 - Military Cloud Computing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Blockchain To Boost Security

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Conclusions

Digital Technologies Impact Summary

Digital Technologies Impact - Criteria Definitions

Key Takeaways

Towards A New Competitive Landscape

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

Digital Transformation Definitions

List of Acronyms

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Cisco

Google

IBM

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nfhd7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

