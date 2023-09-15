Digitalization, Rising Disposable Income, and Expanding Gaming Clubs Globally Fuel CMS Market Growth, Expects CAGR of 11.4% from 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global casino management systems (CMS) market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 7.5 billion. According to industry experts, this growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach US$ 14.8 billion by 2028. This upward trend reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Casino management systems are specialized software used to manage and streamline various operations within a casino environment. These operations encompass slot monitoring and ticketing, cashless gaming, e-gaming platforms, radio frequency identification (RFID) table monitoring, race and sports books, promotional kiosks, food and beverage point of sale, third-party cashing, general ledger, and data warehousing. CMS eliminates manual processes while enhancing asset tracking accountability and surveillance capabilities. It allows for centralized monitoring of all casino sites from a single location.

Casino Management Systems Market Trends:

The market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing need for advanced security solutions in the casino industry to combat fraud and theft. Additionally, CMS solutions are being adopted to manage financial transactions securely, which is a key driver of market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of online casinos, offering extensive gaming options and bonuses, has led to increased demand for CMS solutions.

Casino operators are also using these systems to enhance operational efficiency and performance by gathering and analyzing demographic information about customers' spending behaviors and gaming patterns. Government initiatives to legalize casinos in various countries are creating attractive opportunities for industry investors worldwide, supported by the social and economic benefits associated with casinos. Other growth factors include rapid digitalization, rising disposable incomes, and the proliferation of gaming clubs worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global casino management systems market. The report includes forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on components, applications, and end-users.

Components:

  • Solution
  • Service
    • Consulting
    • Deployment and Integration
    • Support and Maintenance

Applications:

  • Accounting
  • Security and Surveillance
  • Hotel and Hospitality Management
  • Analytics
  • Player Tracking
  • Digital Content Management
  • Marketing and Promotions

End-User:

  • Small and Medium Casinos
  • Large Casinos

Regional Breakdown:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilysys Inc.
  • Amatic Industries GmbH
  • APEX pro gaming s.r.o.
  • CasinoFlex Systems Internationa Ltd.
  • Chetu Inc.
  • Ensico CMS d.o.o.
  • International Game Technology PLC
  • Konami Holdings Corporation
  • Novomatic
  • Playtech plc
  • Table Trac Inc.
  • Win Technologies Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What is the current size of the global casino management systems market?
  2. What is the projected growth rate of the global casino management systems market from 2023 to 2028?
  3. What are the primary drivers fueling growth in the global casino management systems market?
  4. How has COVID-19 impacted the global casino management systems market?
  5. What is the market breakdown based on the component?
  6. How is the global casino management systems market segmented by application?
  7. What are the key end-user segments in the global casino management systems market?
  8. Which regions are key markets for casino management systems?
  9. Who are the major players and companies in the global casino management systems market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

139

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$16.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

