Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market worth $13.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size in 2022 is estimated at USD 4.7 billion and is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the market include the growth in urbanization and increasing construction activities. However, rivalry from paint & coating producers limits the market growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing growth in commercial and marketing sectors is projected to boost the market for digitally printed wallpaper.

Nonwoven to be the fastest-increasing segment in the digitally printed wallpaper market

The nonwoven segment is estimated to be the speediest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to its extensive range of benefits such as tear-resistance, washability, and less installation & removal time. Additionally, these wallpapers do not shrink away when dry, are lightweight and flexible. The above properties allow them for use in high traffic areas such as kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways.

Non-residential is the most significant end-use segment in the global digitally printed wallpaper market

Digitally printed wallpapers are also used in hospitals, reception areas, restaurants, schools, churches, training rooms, bedrooms, conference centers, shopping centers, and tradeshows. The demand for wallpapers in a commercial application is growing as wallpaper manufacturers are impending up with wallpapers with new designs and patterns for non-residential buildings that are at easy to install and remove, robust, environmentally-friendly, and have an pleasing finish. Owing to the increasing commercialization the demand for wallpaper is rising.

Asia Pacific is likely to observe the fastest increase in the digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027. China, India, and Japan collectively accounted for the foremost share of the Asia Pacific digitally printed wallpaper market in 2021. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is an evolving and profitable market for digitally printed wallpaper, owing to industrial development and enhancing economic conditions. The presence of a number of wallpaper production plants and speedy industrialization in Asia Pacific are anticipated to drive the digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period.

Key companies such A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MX Display (UK), 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US) and among others.

