DigitalOnUs, Inc. named HashiCorp Partner of the Year for Systems Integrators

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalOnUs, an SRE and DevOps services company, recently recognized as #1 IT systems development company in San Jose by Inc. Magazine, today announced that it has received the 2019 HashiCorp Partner of the Year Award for Systems Integrators at HashiConf in Seattle.

"We are pleased to award DigitalOnUs, Inc. with the HashiCorp Systems Integration Partner of the year," said Michelle Graff, global channel chief at HashiCorp. "Our partners are a critical piece for helping our enterprise customers adopt a cloud operating model with our tools. This award recognizes the collaboration efforts that DigitalOnUs has exhibited over the past year and the customer success they have helped enable."

DigitalOnUs excels in its partnership with HashiCorp with the following achievements:

Certifications - Over 40 engineers certified on HashiCorp products

Innovation - Innovative solutions and services such as Sputnik for conversion of Cloud Formation to Terraform and a Security Assessment for DevOps

A Member of the HashiCorp Implementation Services team - Virtual Bench program delivering services at over 10 clients

Joint Community Building - Working to support HashiCorp expansion in LATAM with joint meetups and HUGs having completed three events in July 2019 alone

alone Expertise in HashiCorp Terraform, Vault, Nomad and Consul – Helping many customers with provisioning, securing, connecting and running the applications and infrastructure

"Our vision is to provide the services that optimize operations and development in a multi-cloud environment. Our partnership with HashiCorp has helped us deliver this vision to our customers and we are very pleased with receiving the Partner of the Year Award for Systems Integrators," said Surinder Chawla, CEO of DigitalOnUs, Inc. "The HashiCorp stack has enabled our customers to provision, secure, connect and run their applications in a multi-cloud environment seamlessly. Together we are able to unlock the fastest path to value in a modern multi-cloud data center by adopting a common cloud operating model and bringing DevOps excellence to our joint customers." said Chawla.

Come see us at DigitalOnUs booth at HashiConf in the Hyatt Regency in Seattle.

About DigitalOnUs

Headquartered in San Jose, California, DigitalOnUs, Inc. is a forward-looking software development and managed services company specializing in DevOps and SRE Services to accelerate the development of cloud native application for enterprises. We nurture meaningful engagements that help create an open and trusted environment fostering innovation, co-creation and delivering quality products for businesses.

Recognized as #1 IT Systems Development Company in San Jose by Inc. Magazine in 2019, DigitalOnUs has nearshore delivery centers in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Saltillo (Mexico) and in Ottawa, Toronto (Canada) as well as offshore delivery center in Mumbai, Hyderabad (India) to provide full coverage for our clients 24/7.

