DIGITIMES Asia: Qualcomm circles Intel for takeover: biting off more than it can chew?

TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal reported that Qualcomm has approached Intel for a potential takeover, a story later verified by CNBC. While the news initially sparked a 3% rally in Intel's share price, significant doubts remain about the feasibility of such a deal.

Credit: DIGITIMES

According to the news report from the technology-focused media DIGITIMES Asia, a takeover could offer strategic value for Qualcomm, but the complexities of acquiring a company of Intel's size and stature raise numerous questions. Here are the key challenges Qualcomm would need to overcome to make the deal successful:

Regulatory approval

One of the most significant obstacles is likely to be regulatory scrutiny. Given Intel's size and market position in the semiconductor industry, antitrust authorities in multiple jurisdictions would carefully evaluate any acquisition. Concerns about market monopolization could lead to regulatory pushback or even prevent the merger altogether.

The semiconductor industry is heavily regulated, and any significant changes to the structure or operations of Intel's foundry could attract scrutiny from antitrust authorities. Qualcomm would need to ensure that any divestitures or restructuring do not violate competition laws, particularly given Intel's prominent position in the market.

Some argue that Qualcomm's takeover bid could survive the competition law review because Intel is facing financial difficulties, and the two companies do not compete in the same market spaces, except for PC CPUs. However, the deal would still need to go through reviews in other countries, including China, whose passive disapproval led to the failure of Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor.

Intel's internal resistance

Intel's management may resist a takeover, particularly if they believe the company can turn its fortunes around independently. Qualcomm's bid could face significant challenges if Intel's leadership does not support the acquisition or sees it as strategically disadvantageous.

Market reaction, stakeholder support, and existing industry relationships

The success of a bid often relies on the reactions of shareholders and market stakeholders. If Intel's shareholders see more value in maintaining independence or if there is skepticism about the strategic fit of Qualcomm acquiring Intel, this could lead to difficulties in securing the necessary support for the acquisition.

Qualcomm may need to navigate Intel's existing relationships with its customers, partners, and suppliers, especially if those entities are concerned about the implications of a takeover.

For example, Intel's foundry business may have existing contracts with third-party clients, including the recently announced AWS deal. If Qualcomm decides to scale back or eliminate this segment, it could lead to legal disputes or loss of revenue from already established contracts, impacting Qualcomm's cash flow.

Financial viability

Qualcomm would need to ensure that it has the financial resources to make a competitive bid for Intel while also addressing any existing debts or liabilities Intel carries. According to Qualcomm's financial report for the third quarter of its fiscal 2024, the three months to June 23, the company had only US$7.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents at its disposal and just over US$23 billion in total assets.

With Intel's market value around US$93 billion, a stock-for-stock transaction is most likely for the takeover. However, Qualcomm would have to convince investors and financial institutions of the potential profitability of the acquisition, considering Intel's financial struggles with its foundry business.

Strategic and operational alignment

The takeover offers Qualcomm numerous benefits, including a vast portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), a significant market share in the PC chip market, and an accelerated entry into edge AI computing, a promising area for future growth.

However, merging two large organizations with distinct cultures and operational methods always presents significant challenges. Qualcomm would need to develop a comprehensive integration plan to address potential disruptions and ensure a smooth transition.

While Qualcomm's bid to acquire Intel could theoretically provide a significant advantage in the competitive semiconductor landscape, several formidable challenges stand in the way. The success of the takeover would depend on a favorable regulatory environment, the response of Intel's management and shareholders, solid financial backing, and a well-defined strategy that highlights the expected benefits of the consolidation.

Given the complexities involved, predicting whether Qualcomm's bid would succeed is challenging, and it could ultimately require careful negotiation, strategic planning, and a willingness to adapt to the responses of various stakeholders.

Original link: https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20240922VL200.html

SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA