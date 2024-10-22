Dignify Therapeutics Selected as a Praxis SCI Accelerate Company

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a leading developer of therapies for bladder and bowel dysfunction, has been selected as a participating company in the Praxis Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Accelerate Program. SCI Accelerate is a commercialization program 'geared towards healthcare companies with a product ready to launch into market that will transform the lives of people living with SCI'. Under the SCI Accelerate program, Dignify and Praxis will focus on development of Dignify's drug programs to treat bladder and bowel disorders in people with SCI.

Dr. Karl B. Thor, Chief Scientific Officer of Dignify, indicated; "The Praxis SCI Accelerate Program is critically important for Dignify to ensure that the clinical development program for our products provides the efficacy, safety, and convenience that are considered valuable and most important by SCI individuals for control of bowel and bladder dysfunction. The selection of Dignify to join the Praxis SCI community confirms the unmet medical need for our therapeutics."

Arushi Raina, Praxis Director of Commercialization, stated "The Praxis team was impressed by the Dignify team's approach and excited by the possibility of a bowel and bladder treatment that could be used in an accessible way to transform daily living."

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify's mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, "on-demand" pharmaceutical agents to treat bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions. The company has been funded by RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, NIDDK, NINDS, NICHD, NIA, US Defense Department, and the One NC Small Business Program. Dignify is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Praxis

Praxis is a Canadian-based not-for-profit organization that leads global collaboration in SCI research, innovation and care. We accelerate the translation of discoveries and best practices into improved treatments for people with spinal cord injuries. Our work is driven by the priorities of people with SCI and led by our four teams — PLEX (people with lived experience), Cure, Care and Commercialization.

