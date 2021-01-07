Dignitas Partners with New Digital Banking Platform Zytara

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME), has today announced a new partnership with financial technology company Zytara, a digital banking platform and payment network designed for gaming and esports enthusiasts. On December 3, 2020, Zytara announced its plans to launch the digital banking platform and has since partnered with Dignitas to launch its first-ever strategic partnership in the esports and gaming space.

Aligning with esports veteran Dignitas as it enters the esports ecosystem, Zytara aims to forge a pathway to provide the esports market, including gamers under 18-years-old, with banking solutions and services to fulfill various existing needs. Zytara will work with bank partners to offer various banking products and services, targeted at gaming and esports enthusiasts including a checking and savings account, a virtual and physical debit card, and access to investment tools. The mobile application will include features tailored to gamers such as integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player transfers, easy-to-use parental controls, limited-edition Dignitas-branded debit cards, and a Dignitas-branded mobile app user-experience (app skin).



The Dignitas-branded debit cards and mobile app skin will feature the new logo and style of Dignitas' recently announced rebrand on January 6, 2021. The rebrand is a nod to the original Dignitas, one of the most historic brands in esports history, in combination with a reimagined charismatic and inclusive brand identity that matches the Dignitas of the modern era. Along with the Dignitas-branded debit cards and mobile app skin, Zytara and Dignitas will collaborate on unique activations such as social media and Twitch giveaways as well as pro-player content to drive awareness and engagement around much-needed financial solutions for today's gamers.

Zytara Founder and CEO Al Burgio said, "I am thrilled that we have announced our partnership with Dignitas. When the concept of Zytara was first born, it was always about bringing to market a banking platform built by gamers, dedicated to gamers. Working with one of the most widely recognized esports organizations in the world shows our dedication to this special group of consumers. We are looking forward to the joint activity taking place with Dignitas throughout 2021 and being able to showcase our innovative products for esports fans and enthusiasts."

Zytara is also leading innovation with its recent launch of ZUSD, digital money that is issued by a regulated financial institution and is redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. ZUSD moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, and designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. "We see the opportunity for ZUSD to become digital money for the gaming industry and beyond with the support of great partners like Dignitas," added Burgio.

"Partnering with a brand as dedicated to the financial education and success of our athletes, creators, and community as we are is an extremely valuable opportunity," said John Spiher, Vice President of Partnerships at Dignitas, "We look forward to working alongside Zytara to create innovative fan experiences focused on bringing their digital payment innovations to life."

Dignitas-branded Zytara cards will be available in early 2021. Dignitas fans can register at zytara.com/dignitas to be notified when the product is available.

ABOUT ZYTARA

Founded in 2019, Zytara is a financial technology company focused on supporting Millennial and Gen Z gamers and their households. Through the Zytara mobile app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to gamers and esports fans, with branded debit cards, automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player (P2P) transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls that enhance financial literacy and provide parents with peace of mind. Zytara, working with regulated partners, will add investing accounts to the mobile app, enabling members to buy and sell stocks and ETFs as well as round up at point of sale. Zytara is partnering with leading esports teams to provide tailored user experiences for their fans in the Zytara mobile app. As part of Zytara's mission and pledge towards financial inclusion, the company plans to add app support for key digital assets including a tokenized U.S. dollar (ZUSD). For more information visit www.zytara.com

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC. & DIGNITAS

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men's and women's teams), VALORANT (men's and women's teams), Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, Dignitas is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers and entertainment game-changers.

