Mike And Ike® Partners With Famed Dignitas Fortnite Roster, And Historic Dignitas Rocket League Team For A Night Of Gaming, Candy, And Prizes

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME) and MIKE AND IKE® candy today have announced Dignitas Fan Fest, a first-of-its-kind event that will bring together gaming enthusiasts for a day of fun, prizes, and competition featuring a number of Dignitas celebrity and professional gamers. The event will take place on March 1st, 2023 at Localhost Philadelphia in Center City Philadelphia, PA, and will be open to the public.

Dignitas to Host an Esports Fan Fest in Philadelphia, in Collaboration with Mike & Ike®

Dignitas Fan Fest Presented By MIKE AND IKE® will feature a wide range of activities, including a Fortnite showmatch, meet-and-greets with professional players, competitions, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to play with and against some of the best Fortnite and Rocket League players in the world, watch live matches, and compete to win giveaways.

"We are thrilled to bring this exciting event to fans with our partner Dignitas! We recently held a MIKE AND IKE® Fortnite Flavor Brawl that was a huge success, so we can't wait for fans to come together for this event with celebrity and professional gamers" said Deb Turoczy, Sr Manager Consumer Engagement at Just Born.

The announcement of Dignitas Fan Fest comes on the heels of a historic announcement for the veteran esports organization, having recently signed Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the Fortnite World Cup Champion, to their Fortnite roster. Dignitas Fan Fest marks Bugha's first event with Dignitas and MIKE AND IKE®. Bugha will be joined by his new Dignitas teammates, 2022 #1 ranked player Matthew "Mero" Faitel, Twitch Rivals Champion Piero "pgod" Ramirez, 9-time Cash Cup winner Cameron "Cam" Dean, and FNCS Champion Lucas "Duke" Cardenas. Dignitas' Rocket League team, coming off a Top 4 finish in the Rocket League Championship Series' Winter Open, will also be taking part in the festivities, continuing Dignitas' track record of super-serving the greater Rocket League community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Dignitas' pro players, watch them play, and receive signed merchandise.

"We're excited to bring this event to our fans with our partner MIKE AND IKE®," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of Dignitas. "As an organization that believes in a fan-first approach, this is a unique opportunity to showcase our talented Fortnite and Rocket League players, welcome the legendary Bugha to our organization, and bring the community together for a fun-filled day of gaming and competition."

Tickets for Dignitas Fan Fest Presented By MIKE AND IKE® are available now and can be purchased through https://dig.link/fanfest . For more information about the event, including the full schedule of activities and participating players, follow @Dignitas on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT MIKE AND IKE® AND JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter.

MIKE AND IKE® Candies have been a fan favorite for over 80 years! Experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy with MIKE AND IKE® Original Fruits, bursting with five fun flavors, including: Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry. It's fruity, it's chewy, it's FRUCHEWY!®. Or try our other assorted varieties of MIKE AND IKE® including TROPICAL TYPHOON®, BERRY BLAST®, Mega Mix, Mega Mix SOUR! and many more.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC. - DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind broadcast solutions platform to empower women in gaming through competitive and influencer driven events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

Media Contact:

Henry Coxall

866-201-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Dignitas