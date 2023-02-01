DIGS ANNOUNCES $7M IN SEED FUNDING AND THE LAUNCH OF THE DIGS SOFTWARE PLATFORM FOR HOME BUILDERS AND VENDORS

Easy-to-use software unlocks more efficient home builds, and happier homeowners.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs , a software company, has announced today, at the International Builders Show ( IBS ), the release of its free open beta . Digs' web-based platform helps builders and suppliers collaborate more efficiently within home construction projects. Digs' users can store documents, collaborate with stakeholders, and automatically generate digital homeowner handoffs - all in one place.

"Today, it's easy to lose track of decisions and change orders. Existing software for builders focuses primarily on the builder experience and neglects the homeowner experience," says Ty Frackiewicz, former home builder and Co-Founder at Digs. "Digs allows builders to provide the best homeowner experience after the home is built."

Hinton Development advocates for how Digs can help provide a better homeowner experience. "This is a great tool for home builders to collaborate with the homeowner. It keeps all the selections in one place and makes it easy to hand it all over at the end of the build." Other builders are also embracing Digs and taking advantage of features like storing build documentation, automatic blueprint cropping, and segmentation.

"Digs exists solely to enhance home builders' and suppliers'/vendors' existing workflows, not change them. They [builders] are experts at their craft, and we've spent a lot of time listening to them and what they want out of software. What we're releasing today is the result of partnering closely with the builder community." says Ryan Fink, CEO & Co-Founder at Digs.

Today, Digs also announced that they have raised a seed funding round of just over $7M from Fuse , Flying Fish , Betaworks , Legacy , PSF , and others.

"The home has been left behind while the rest of the world is being digitized. The Digs team came to us with a vision of digitizing and bringing collaboration and automation to the place where people spend most of their time, their digs (homes). That's a big vision, and one we feel strongly needs to exist in the world." says Brendan Wales, Founding Partner at Fuse.

About Digs

Digs mission is to power experiences that unlock happier homes. Digs is a web-based software company that leverages human-centric design and patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) to make it simple for home builders and suppliers to store documents, collaborate on home builds and generate automatic digital homeowner handoffs. Digs results in more efficient builds and a complete digital understanding [digital twin] of the home for the homeowner that is both usable and shareable.

