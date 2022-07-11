Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market to Boost at a CAGR of approximately 13% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to change in the coming years due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key companies such as Pfizer, MyoKardia Inc., and others are involved in developing drugs for dilated cardiomyopathy treatment.

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dilated cardiomyopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dilated cardiomyopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 250 million+ in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total dilated cardiomyopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 2.5 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading dilated cardiomyopathy companies such as Renovacor, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics , and others are developing novel dilated cardiomyopathy drugs that can be available in the dilated cardiomyopathy market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel dilated cardiomyopathy drugs that can be available in the dilated cardiomyopathy market in the upcoming years. The dilated cardiomyopathy therapies in the pipeline include Emprumapimod, Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Danicamtiv, BC 007, TN 301, CDR 426D, hiPSC-CM therapy, CAP-1002, Ifetroban , and others.

and others. The growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence rate of heart disease, increasing healthcare spending, and emerging treatment options.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Overview

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a cardiac muscle condition characterized by enlargement and dilation of one or both ventricles, as well as reduced contractility indicated by a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) less than 40%. Dilated cardiomyopathy is usually progressive, leading to heart failure and death. Dilated cardiomyopathy survival rates are low in the absence of a transplant.

There are numerous dilated cardiomyopathy causes, each of which affects ventricular function to varying degrees. While most patients have dilated cardiomyopathy symptoms, a few may be asymptomatic due to compensatory processes. As the ventricles continue to grow, ventricular function declines, followed by conduction system anomalies, ventricular arrhythmias, thromboembolism, and heart failure. Several tests such as blood tests, CT scans, MRI scans, ECG, and others are used for dilated cardiomyopathy diagnosis.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 2.5 million dilated cardiomyopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in 2021.

The dilated cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Total Treated Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market

The goal of dilated cardiomyopathy treatment is to regulate symptoms, prevent consequences of heart failure, and improve cardiac function. Dilated cardiomyopathy treatment can be recommended to restore blood flow and avoid future heart damage. It concentrated on LV dimension and function, arrhythmia surveillance and therapy, and symptom reduction.

Dilated cardiomyopathy can be treated with a relatively restricted number of medicines. There is currently no cure for dilated cardiomyopathy, and only off-label therapies such as beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), aldosterone antagonists, and diuretics are utilized for symptomatic dilated cardiomyopathy treatment.

Moreover, dilated cardiomyopathy is treated with a variety of implanted devices. Biventricular pacemakers use electrical impulses to synchronize the movements of the left and right ventricles. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) monitor cardiac rhythm and deliver electrical shocks to manage irregular heartbeats as necessary. Pacemakers transmit electrical impulses on-demand or continue to the heart to take over electrical signals and maintain a normal rhythm.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

PF-07265803/ARRY-371797: Pfizer

MYK-491: Bristol-Mayers Squibb

CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics

Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

BC 007: Berlin Cures

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics

There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for adult dilated cardiomyopathy; however, because of considerable unmet need, dilated cardiomyopathy market penetration of developing therapeutics is projected to be rapid. The rising incidence of heart disease, drug or alcohol addiction, and an increase in cardiac muscle infections are all projected to raise the prevalence of dilated cardiomyopathy, opening up a broader window of opportunity for novel treatments in the dilated cardiomyopathy market.

Overall, the existing dilated cardiomyopathy market is based mostly on the usage of off-label medicines such as ACEi/ARB, Beta-blockers, and Diuretics. However, pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others are working on developing a new treatment for dilated cardiomyopathy in order to fulfill the indication's unmet needs. Unmet needs mostly exist in the hunt for novel and effective therapy choices, as well as a lack of disease knowledge and regulatory guidelines for individuals with dilated cardiomyopathy. The majority of dilated cardiomyopathy patients are asymptomatic, making early diagnosis challenging. There is a shortage of validated endpoints, which may impede the evolution of medicines in the dilated cardiomyopathy market and their ability to demonstrate clinical benefits. In addition, implantable devices and other relevant surgical procedures for dilated cardiomyopathy treatment are available. Moreover, the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to change in the coming years as a result of an improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare expenditures across the globe.

Scope of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: Renovacor, Pfizer, Longeveron, MyoKardia, Berlin Cures, Vericel, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, and others

Renovacor, Pfizer, Longeveron, MyoKardia, Berlin Cures, Vericel, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, and others Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies : Emprumapimod, Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Danicamtiv, BC 007, TN 301, CDR 426D, hiPSC-CM therapy, CAP-1002, Ifetroban, and others

: Emprumapimod, Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Danicamtiv, BC 007, TN 301, CDR 426D, hiPSC-CM therapy, CAP-1002, Ifetroban, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and barriers

Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Key Insights 2. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment and Management 7. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis 12. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers 16. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

