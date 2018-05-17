Dillingham Insurance Wins National Prestigious Pinnacle Award

The award is given to the agency that achieves the highest performance as measured by MarshBerry's proprietary financial and productivity benchmarking system Perspectives for High Performance (PHP). The benchmarking system measures key ratios relative to the profit, equity and operational characteristics of an agency allowing for relevant comparisons against industry average and high-performance standards. An overall score called the Performance Indicator Number, or PIN, is calculated based on the key ratios. The agency with the highest PIN is recognized with the Pinnacle Award at the semiannual APPEX symposium1.

"Dillingham Insurance has historically been a family-owned and operated business. While still controlled by the Dillingham Family, in the last several years they have consciously broadened ownership making a selected percentage of shares available to non-family members enabling them to recognize the long-term stability and independence of the firm that can now be based on the collective talent of the entire organization," said Phil Trem, Executive Vice President – MarshBerry. "Today the entire shareholder group, and other leaders across their organization, are now focusing on executing a deliberate strategic plan that will help their organization grow in the short-term and excel for years to come."

"We are both honored and humbled to receive this prestigious Marsh Berry Pinnacle Award, as we deeply respect the many outstanding Independent Agencies from across the United States that participate annually in the MarshBerry APPEX symposium," said Chad Dillingham, C.E.O. – Dillingham Insurance. "We credit our results to our entire outstanding team of dedicated Insurance Professionals and Support Staff that make up the Dillingham Team; as well as our Customers who bless us with the opportunity to consult and serve them with their Property & Casualty, Group Benefits, HR Consulting and other related Risk Management needs. We love our client first culture of service that our independence allows for and we appreciate all of the great insight and advice that our MarshBerry Advisors and fellow APPEX Members provide."

Unique in the insurance industry, APPEX is an executive peer-to-peer consulting service dedicated to help improve agency value. Partnership in APPEX provides idea-sharing and industry-specific benchmarking, information and technology.

About Dillingham Insurance – Team, Character, Integrity and Total Commitment to Clients Needs. Incorporated in 1927, Dillingham Insurance has provided comprehensive insurance solutions for clients of all sizes across the United States. As a 4th-generation, family-owned business headquartered in Oklahoma, Dillingham Insurance offers business insurance products, group benefits, personal insurance products, and human resource services. Dillingham works with domestic and foreign insurance carriers, leveraging relationships to provide the best plans at the best prices for clients in a variety of industries, including: energy, financial institutions, transportation, agriculture, retail, and food manufacturing & processing. Investing in leading-edge technology and professional training, in addition to always putting our clients needs first, means our team of professionals provide superior services and positive client experiences.

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, brokers and carriers as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Management Consulting, Organic Growth Consulting, Intellectual Capital and Peer Exchange Networks.

1Excludes agencies who have won the Pinnacle Award within the last five years.

