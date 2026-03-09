Dilworth Paxson Launches Appellate Strategy and Advocacy Practice Group

Firm brings together attorneys with deep insight into federal and state appellate procedure

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilworth Paxson LLP is pleased to announce the launch of its new Appellate Strategy and Advocacy Practice Group. This multidisciplinary team consists of 15 attorneys focused on complex appellate advocacy and issues for clients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Third Circuit, and appellate courts throughout the United States.

"What differentiates our practice is the ability to pair national-caliber experience with a deep, local understanding of how matters progress through Pennsylvania and New Jersey courts," said practice group chair Timothy J. Ford. "Appellate law is nuanced and varies across regions. Recently, we have seen a surge in cases involving commercial disputes, election law, and administrative proceedings. By identifying and addressing issues early, we can make a meaningful impact on outcomes for our clients."

Dilworth's Appellate Strategy and Advocacy Practice Group handles appeals arising from significant and complex litigation across numerous industries and practice areas. Clients include businesses, universities, nonprofit institutions, government entities, and public officials, law firms seeking local or appellate counsel, organizations participating as amici, and individuals involved in important civil and public law matters.

The team's experience spans complex commercial disputes, civil rights and class actions, election and public law matters, and administrative proceedings. Attorneys work with clients and trial teams throughout the life of a case, advising on strategy with an eye toward appeal from the outset. This includes issue identification and preservation, motion and briefing strategy, and appellate risk assessment at critical litigation stages, empowering clients to make informed decisions several steps ahead. The group regularly represents clients filing amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court and has argued cases such as Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. and Consolidated Rail Corporation v. Gottshall. In the Third Circuit (en banc), the team won a precedential decision about double jeopardy in United States v. Rigas. The group also has regular wins in the Pennsylvania Appellate Courts and Pennsylvania Supreme Court, including successfully arguing SEPTA v. City of Philadelphia regarding the applicability of the City's Fair Practices Ordinance.

Dilworth's presence in Philadelphia and New Jersey positions the firm as a regional leader in appellate practice. This regional strength is amplified by the group's expanding national footprint, with experience briefing and arguing matters in federal appellate courts nationwide.

About Dilworth Paxson

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

Media Contact: Maria Aronson

[email protected]

SOURCE Dilworth Paxson