Dimagi to Present Cutting-Edge Strategies to Combat Housing Insecurity & Streamline Medication-Assisted Treatment at APHA 2023

Speaking session and poster at the 2023 American Public Health Association (APHA) conference will also highlight successful use cases from the state of Vermont

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimagi , a technology partner for public and community health, will present on its innovative programs deployed across various state partnerships at the 2023 American Public Health Association (APHA) conference. At the show, which will explore obstacles and opportunities in public health, Dimagi will discuss best practices and learned strategies from two successful programs in Vermont, which address barriers to care for individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) and homelessness.

SUD affects more than 20 million Americans over the age of 12, and recent data shows that the number of homeless individuals in the U.S. has reached an all-time-high. Dimagi will expand upon current industry-leading approaches around these topics by presenting case studies of cutting-edge state partnerships that have made a strong positive impact in the remote treatment of SUD and in meeting the needs of unhoused populations in Vermont:

Reducing housing insecurity among Vermont residents through a unified, tech-driven screening approach: This oral presentation from Lily Olson , Sr. Director, U.S. Public Health Strategy, will explore an ambitious project led by Dimagi and four Vermont state agencies that enabled care teams to share data and speed coordination of essential care for Vermont's homeless population. The presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday , November 14 in M4 – Grand Ballroom A as part of APHA's caucus on homelessness program.

This oral presentation from , Sr. Director, U.S. Public Health Strategy, will explore an ambitious project led by Dimagi and four state agencies that enabled care teams to share data and speed coordination of essential care for homeless population. Boosting connectivity to ease care-access barriers — and improve MAT outcomes: This poster will outline the successful results of a three-year pilot program between Dimagi's SureAdhere Video-Observed Therapy solution and the state of Vermont . The program uses a patient-facing mobile app to remotely capture daily medication ingestion and enables rapid triage and remote follow-up with patients who needed extra support. The poster will be presented as part of APHA's Opioids Poster Session 1 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12 in the Poster Sessions area.

This poster will outline the successful results of a three-year pilot program between Dimagi's Video-Observed Therapy solution and the state of . The program uses a patient-facing mobile app to remotely capture daily medication ingestion and enables rapid triage and remote follow-up with patients who needed extra support.

In addition to presenting these programs, Dimagi team members will be onsite in booth #142, and available to discuss these successes and other ways the organization has partnered with public health organizations in 24 states to improve health across the U.S.

About Dimagi

Dimagi is a global social enterprise that powers impactful public health work through innovative and scalable digital solutions and services. Founded in 2002 out of MIT and Harvard Medical School's joint division Health Science Tech, Dimagi is globally recognized as the maker of CommCare, the most widely-deployed digital platform that empowers a range of critical health programs, from public health and behavioral health to infectious disease management and more. CommCare has provided proven, customizable applications to over 3,000 projects worldwide, helping thousands of frontline workers, governments and NGOs deliver care and enable stronger health outcomes in their communities. One of the first Certified B Corporations established in Massachusetts, Dimagi has partnered with 24 states across the U.S. to improve public health initiatives domestically. Learn more at https://dimagi.com/us-health

SOURCE Dimagi, Inc.