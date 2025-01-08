DiMe Adds Healthcare Innovators Margaret Malone and Mona Siddiqui to Board of Directors

Expansion Adds Venture Capital and Payor Experts to DiMe's Board

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), a global non-profit and the professional home for digital medicine, is proud to announce the appointment of Margaret Malone and Mona Siddiqui to serve on its Board of Directors . These accomplished individuals bring decades of experience in healthcare systems, health equity, venture capital, reimbursement, and policy and will help advance DiMe's mission to integrate safe, effective, equitable, and scalable digital health solutions into mainstream healthcare.

DiMe was formed in 2019 to unify efforts in advancing the digitization of healthcare—one of the last and most complex industries to fully embrace digital innovation. Over the past five years, DiMe has convened and collaborated with over 500 industry partners and launched nearly 150 open-access resources to guide digital health research and solution development and implementation, vastly improving the healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to welcome Margaret and Mona to the DiMe board," said Jennifer Goldsack, DiMe's CEO. "Margaret's deep understanding of venture capital, healthcare payment models, and innovation, combined with Mona's leadership in healthcare systems, health equity, and policy, will be pivotal as we continue to close the gap between digital health innovation and real-world implementation. Their expertise will help ensure that DiMe remains at the forefront of shaping a future where digital health is accessible, effective, and sustainable."

Margaret Malone brings a deep understanding of healthcare venture capital and a proven track record of supporting and advising high-growth digital health organizations, currently serving as a Principal at Flare Capital Partners . Margaret's expertise includes identifying and guiding investments in transformative healthcare startups and advising entrepreneurs to build impactful, patient-centric solutions. Margaret will support DiMe in fully leveraging the innovators in the start-up community as key change agents driving the digitization of healthcare toward a sustainable future.

"Joining DiMe's Board is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of digital health," said Malone. "I'm eager to leverage my healthcare expertise to support DiMe's as the organization tackles healthcare's biggest challenges."

Mona Siddiqui brings a distinguished 20-year career in healthcare, encompassing leadership roles in integrated healthcare systems, federal agencies, and private-sector organizations. Mona currently serves as SVP for Home and Community Care for Highmark Health . Her expertise spans scaling value-based care programs, forging strategic partnerships, and implementing data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes and efficiencies across the industry. Mona will support DiMe's work, especially as it relates to maximizing the value of DiMe's work to innovators in payor and purchaser communities.

"I am honored to join DiMe's Board and contribute to its vital work to advance the development and adoption of innovative digital health tools and practices," said Siddiqui. "DiMe's mission aligns with my passion to drive meaningful changes to improve our healthcare system."

The additions of Margaret and Mona mark a significant milestone for DiMe as it celebrates its 5th anniversary and continues to lead the advancement of digital innovation. The year ahead is poised for significant changes, and as an industry, we must rise to the challenge to take action that will improve the future of healthcare. If you're interested in learning more or joining an upcoming DiMe project, click here .

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

Media Contact: Carla English, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)