DiMe Launches Landmark Initiative to Build the Digital Blueprint for Aging in Place of Choice

A multi-stakeholder project to deliver an evidence-based, interoperable plan for safe, affordable aging at home aligned with federal technology priorities

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) today announced the launch of a major new initiative under its Connected Health Collaborative (CHcc) to create the first comprehensive, evidence-based blueprint for supporting older adults to age safely and independently in their homes and communities.

The majority of adults over 50 say it is important to stay in their own homes as they age, yet most face barriers ranging from affordability and safety to care coordination and technology access. Aging in place is both a personal priority for millions of Americans and a national imperative as Medicare spending rises and workforce shortages strain long-term care systems .

"Older Americans deserve the dignity of aging in their place of choice, supported by technology that truly works for them, their carepartners, and the variety of clinicians and institutions responsible for their care," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of DiMe. "We are uniting the full ecosystem of payors, providers, innovators, and advocates to replace fragmented approaches with an actionable, evidence-based blueprint for scaling connected health solutions that are safe, affordable, and sustainable, ensuring every older adult has the chance to age where they choose with safety, dignity, and connection."

In May 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in partnership with the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC), issued a Request for Information on the Health Technology Ecosystem , underscoring a federal commitment to use digital tools and data to strengthen care for Medicare beneficiaries. That commitment deepened in July 2025 with the launch of CMS's Health Technology Ecosystem Initiative and Interoperability Pledge , asking organizations to align around shared principles for connected, patient-centered care.

This new DiMe initiative represents a critical step toward making those ambitions a reality. It brings together the partners, evidence, and infrastructure needed to achieve what federal leaders have envisioned: coordinated, technology-enabled care that allows older adults to age safely and independently at home.

Building on this momentum, the project convenes a diverse coalition of organizations representing every corner of the healthcare and technology landscape.

Participating Partners: AdaptHealth, BAYADA Home Health Care, Empatica, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, Epic Systems, Harvard Medical School, Healthy Home Lab at the University of Pittsburgh, Johns Hopkins Center on Aging and Health, Linus Health, Monovo, National Alliance for Care at Home, Oregon Center for Aging and Technology (ORCATECH), PATHS, ProtoKinetics, Telecom Design, Thrive Center, TMF Health Quality Institute, UMass Memorial Health, Validic, Verizon, Withings, and Xandar Kardian.

"This collaboration is an important step toward creating a connected care experience that gives older adults and their families better options," said Dr. Philip Parks, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at AdaptHealth. "By combining the data, people, services, support, and care within a framework, we can turn vision into practical, scalable solutions that make aging at home and communities both safe and realistic for everyone."

Hosted under the Connected Health Collaborative (CHcc) , which is led by DiMe with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as a hosting partner, this project represents a new model for multi-stakeholder collaboration. CHcc also works in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , ensuring that the project's outcomes align with national regulatory and interoperability priorities.

The initiative is the next major step advancing DiMe's Healthcare 2030 vision for ensuring a sustainable health system in the digital era. Through this effort, DiMe will deliver a suite of practical resources, including playbooks, funding and policy recommendations, and real-world case studies, to ensure that technology enhances rather than replaces the human touch at the center of care.

