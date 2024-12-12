Dimension Hospitality Welcomes Ralph Thiergart as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Chief of Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Hospitality today announced the latest milestone in its ongoing journey of innovation and growth. Marking a year of significant progress in achieving the goals outlined in its strategic vision, the company is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence by appointing industry veteran Ralph Thiergart as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Chief of Staff.

In this role, Thiergart will support Dimension's ownership and leadership team in aligning company initiatives with owner interests while serving as Chief of Staff to CEO Greg Friedman. His appointment highlights Dimension's continued focus on fostering innovation, driving associate engagement, and delivering outstanding results for stakeholders.

"Ralph's deep ties within the lodging industry and his intrinsic understanding of Dimension's culture and history make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Greg Friedman, CEO of Dimension Hospitality. "His leadership experience, change management expertise, and owner-focused approach give him a head start in helping us achieve our goals while staying true to our people-first values."

Thiergart brings an exceptional leadership and transformation track record, as evidenced by his previous roles. These include his tenure leading franchise relations and education support for AAHOA's nearly 20,000 members, where he championed owner profitability and operational excellence. His background includes senior leadership roles in brand management and franchisee support with Choice Hotels, International. Notably, Thiergart also played a key role in Dimension's early growth, leading sales and marketing efforts during the company's expansion from a few properties to over three dozen owned and managed hotels.

"I am honored to rejoin Dimension Hospitality and work alongside its extraordinary leadership team, which is committed to honoring our company's legacy while building a bright future," Thiergart said. "My focus is on ensuring that our strategies are fully integrated and implemented and that we continue to help all Dimension team members achieve their goals while delivering industry-leading guest service and surpassing investor expectations."

Since unveiling its ambitious plans a year ago, Dimension has made measurable strides toward its objectives, including technological advancements and talent development. The company's $1 million investment in state-of-the-art tools continues to drive operational efficiencies, enhance financial transparency, and improve guest and associate experiences. In doing so, Dimension has strengthened its reputation as a preferred operator with major hospitality brands. According to Dimension Hospitality COO Joe Viglietta, "We look forward to partnering with Ralph to continue building this company and expanding upon the countless ways that our incredible hotel teams bring "the Dimension Difference" to life every day for our guests. Dimension is poised to enter a new chapter, blending its foundational values with innovative practices to ensure long-term success."

