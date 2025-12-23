Dimension Hospitality Wins Guest Service Provider of the Year

Hospitality Business Review recognizes the company for culture, service, and innovation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For their commitment to culture, service excellence, and innovative technology, Dimension Hospitality won the 2025 Hospitality Business Review's award as Guest Service Provider of the Year this December.

Founded on trust and family values, Dimension Hospitality reflects the values of its founder, Sam Friedman, as it is now run by his son, Greg Friedman, as CEO, along with Chief Operating Officer Joe Viglietta. The company was founded with the idea that this company is "Where Great People Make Great Hotels," and the Hospitality Business Review found this reflected in the company's Service Champion program, along with Artisan of Legendary Service Program, which encourages associates to exceed guest expectations.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company builds long-term relationships with hotel owners based on trust and shared values, treating each property as if it were its own. With a focus on people and service, 2025 saw growth for Dimension as it neared 80 hotels across 15 states. With the growth in the portfolio, Dimension also added two new members to both their Operations and Regional Sales team to better serve their hotels.

"Accountability and autonomy work in balance, enabling our associates to set their own standard of guest experience, as the need arises," says Joe Viglietta, COO. "The result is a culture where performance happens naturally, through people enabled to deliver excellence every day."

In addition, Dimension's use of advanced data insights and operational tools equips team members with real-time market intelligence and forecasting capabilities, enabling proactive decision-making that enhances performance and guest satisfaction

Success is measured by memorable guest experiences, and the trust owners place in Dimension Hospitality, reflecting a philosophy that collective success is paramount. Viglietta believes, "nobody wins unless everybody wins."

About Dimension Hospitality: Ranked among the top 20 U.S. hotel management companies, Dimension Hospitality is a nationally recognized full-service, quality-driven hotel management company with a growing portfolio of over 70 all-suite, full, and select-service hotels, and resorts under the Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG brands. Celebrating over 35 years in business, Dimension focuses on delivering superior guest experiences and financial results through a commitment to associate development, property performance, and service excellence. For more information, visit Dimension Hospitality's website

