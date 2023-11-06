Dimension Stone Market size to increase by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3 Rivers Stone Ltd., Aditya Stonex, Aro Granite Industries Ltd. and more among key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dimension Stone Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Rapid growth in the construction industry is notably driving the dimension stone market. However, factors such as a shortage of skilled labor may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the dimension stone market including 3 Rivers Stone Ltd., Aditya Stonex, Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Artgo Holdings Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., FHL Kiriakidis Group, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Haique, HMG Stones, Levantina and Mineral Associates SA, MGT Stone Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pokarna Ltd., Prem Marbles, Regatta Granites India, RK Marbles, Shubh Marbles and Granite, and Sonnet Stone. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027

Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

RK Marbles: The company offers dimension stones such as marble slabs and tiles, celebrated for their timeless elegance and suitability for luxurious interiors.

Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Limestone

Granite

Sandstone

Marble and slate

Others

Application

Structural use

Decorative use

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The limestone segment is expected to contribute substantial expansion during the forecast period. Limestone finds extensive utilization in diverse construction applications owing to its distinct and plentiful characteristics. Its enduring nature is a primary factor fueling the increasing demand for limestone, primarily driven by the global construction industry and infrastructure development.

Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to play a significant role, contributing 35% to the overall global market growth during the forecast period. In the APAC area, the dimension stone market is being predominantly shaped by robust expansion in both commercial and residential construction activities, particularly in India and China. Additionally, the construction sector in emerging economies like Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines is also expected to experience notable growth.

Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dimension stone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dimension stone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dimension stone market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dimension stone market companies

Dimension Stone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Italy, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

