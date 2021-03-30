Dimensional Innovations Completes Naval Academy Athletic Association Student-Athlete Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations (DI) is proud to announce it has designed and completed the Naval Academy Athletic Association's Ron Terwilliger Center for Student-Athletes - a 25,000-square foot, technology-focused facility that pays homage to the rich history of Navy Athletics and serves as a focal point for the development and recruitment of Navy's student-athletes.

"The amount of technology inlaid throughout the center is remarkable and ensures a unique, personalized experience for each visitor," said Drew Berst, Executive Director, Dimensional Innovations. "From individualized activations, a fully immersive theater and a custom-built replica of a Blue Angel Super Hornet, the Terwilliger Center for Student-Athletes is a crown jewel for student-athletes and intercollegiate athletics as a whole."

Personalized, engaging and immersive, the Terwilliger Center for Student-Athletes integrates advanced technology and multiple customized experiences that show what life at the Naval Academy is like. The visually-stimulating Akerson Theater surrounds viewers with a massive, 180-degree screen, immersive audio and stunning video, all which communicates how students and recruits can be part of the organization's legacy of talent, service and excellence in intercollegiate athletics.

"The Terwilliger Center for Student-Athletes is so important to recruits and alumni because it conveys a history and work ethic exemplified in all we do," said Chet Gladchuk, Director of Athletics, Naval Academy Athletic Association. "The team at Dimensional Innovations was sincerely invested in the spirit of what this facility needed to be and perfectly conveyed that through experience and messaging."

Additionally, "Who Will You Become?" is an activation that combines interactive augmented reality with real-time body tracking technology that allows students and recruits to visualize their lives within the Naval Academy. By overlaying their persona with numerous Navy professions, a deeper insight is given into the many paths students can choose within the organization. Providing further inspiration are the Navy Legends, Hall of Champions and Heisman Trophy Exhibits in the Tosé Exploration Hall, which showcase the athletic greats who have been part of the Naval Academy's program.

To learn more about the Terwilliger Center for Student-Athletes and the breadth of its exhibits, visit our website at dimin.com/work/naval-academy-athletic-association.

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports franchises, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 210,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked about experiences across the country.

