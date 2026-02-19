Dimensional Innovations Transitions to Employee Ownership

Kansas City Experience Design Firm Chooses Independent Growth Model Amid Industry Consolidation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations , a nationally recognized experience design and fabrication firm headquartered in Kansas City, has transitioned to an employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) effective immediately. The move reinforces the firm's long-term independence while giving employees a direct stake in its continued growth.

As private equity investment accelerates across the design and fabrication sector, Dimensional Innovations is taking an alternative approach by placing ownership in the hands of its employees. Company leadership believes the model strengthens accountability, deepens collaboration and encourages forward thinking for both employees and clients.

"Employee ownership protects what has always made Dimensional Innovations different, our culture, our creativity and our commitment to clients," said Tom Collins, president of Dimensional Innovations. "In a time of rapid consolidation across our industry, we believe independence and shared ownership position us to deliver better outcomes and build lasting partnerships."

Dimensional Innovations delivers large-scale experience design and fabrication projects for professional and collegiate sports franchises, higher education institutions, healthcare systems and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. The firm's portfolio includes work for Intuit Dome, Accenture, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Texas A&M University among others.

"Our people have always driven our success," said Tucker Trotter, CEO of Dimensional Innovations. "This transition ensures they directly share in the value they help create and strengthens the foundation for the next chapter of our growth. The vision is that the change will also bring in more like-minded and talented individuals that share our values and are truly ready to take ownership of their work, empowering us to deliver even better results for our clients."

Headquartered in the Kansas City region, Dimensional Innovations operates across 200,000 square feet of design and fabrication space with additional offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Denver.

For more information about Dimensional Innovations and its work, visit: https://dimin.com/work .

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations (DI) is an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm that brings remarkable spaces to life for leading brands, teams, and institutions worldwide. Headquartered in Kansas City, DI has been delivering transformative experiences for over 30 years through its concept-to-completion approach across sports, culture, higher education, entertainment, healthcare, transportation and corporate environments. With more than 230 in-house experts and 200,000 square feet of dedicated design and fabrication facilities, DI creates shared moments that engage the senses and elevate brand experiences. Learn more at www.dimin.com.

