Dimensional Innovations Wins International CODAawards Merit Award

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations is proud to announce that it has received a CODAawards Merit Honor in Healthcare for its interactive art wall at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital. The highly engaging, gesture-based experience allows children and families to keep their minds at ease through vibrant color and design.

"The interactive art wall at Cleveland Clinic Children's is designed to improve and elevate the healthcare experience for both children and their families," said Alex Divine, Healthcare Account Director, Dimensional Innovations. "Positive distraction and interaction are incredibly important to the healing process, so we're honored to receive this award for such a meaningful, impactful project."

Partnering with well-known Danish artist Per Arnoldi, designs for the wall were developed to match color specifications throughout the hospital. The wall does not require physical touch, drastically reducing transmission of disease or infection between patients. The gesture-tracking technology encourages thoughtful, controlled motions from its participants, promoting peaceful interaction and engagement.

The CODAawards showcase collaborations that result in outstanding projects which successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces. Merit-winning projects exemplify the best of what can happen when artists and design professionals collaborate to create artful spaces in built environments.

"The CODAawards recognize the importance of collaboration, and honor the design and art professionals whose collective imaginations create the public and private spaces that inspire us," said Toni Sikes, CEO of CODAworx.

To learn more about Dimensional Innovations and its work in experience design, visit www.dimin.com.

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports franchises, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 110,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country.

SOURCE Dimensional Innovations

Related Links

dimin.com

