Dimora Medical Launches Advanced Sacrum Silicone Absorbent Dressing to Enhance Pressure Injury Care

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, has introduced its new Sacrum Silicone Absorbent Soft Dressing, expanding its portfolio of home-based medical care solutions with a product designed to improve the management of pressure-prone areas. The new dressing is engineered specifically for the sacral region, addressing the needs of patients requiring consistent and reliable wound care in both home and professional settings.

Dimora Sacrum Silicone Absorbent Wound Dressing

A key innovation lies in its tailored structural design. The dressing features an extended tail-wing shape, widened by 23% compared to conventional products, allowing for more precise coverage of the sacral area, one of the most common sites for pressure injuries. This enhanced coverage helps reduce the risk of leakage while improving overall protection during prolonged use.

At the core of the dressing is a superabsorbent polymer (SAP) composite layer capable of absorbing over 20 times its own weight in exudate. The material rapidly draws in and locks away fluid within seconds, helping to minimize maceration risks while maintaining a stable moist environment that supports efficient wound healing. The combination of fast absorption and secure retention contributes to a cleaner wound site and promotes recovery.

Comfort and ease of use are also central to the design. The silicone adhesive layer ensures gentle yet secure fixation, reducing the likelihood of skin irritation and making it suitable for fragile or aging skin. The dressing can be removed with minimal discomfort, streamlining routine care procedures for both professional caregivers and family members. By simplifying dressing changes and improving usability, the product aligns with growing demand for more efficient and manageable care solutions.

The dressing is suited for a range of real-world care scenarios, including the prevention and treatment of sacral pressure injuries in long-term bedridden patients, daily use in nursing homes and healthcare facilities, and home care environments where reducing the frequency of dressing changes can ease caregiver burden.

Dimora Medical's new sacrum dressing is available in packs of ten, priced at $26.99, with a 15% introductory discount offered during the launch period through online platforms.

Focused on delivering accessible medical solutions for recovery and chronic care, Dimora Medical develops products designed to simplify caregiving and "make home care easy" while improving quality of life, particularly for middle-aged and elderly individuals requiring long-term support.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

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Dimora Medical

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SOURCE Dimora Medical