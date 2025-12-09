Dimora Medical Recognized as Key Driver in Winner Medical's Amazon Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Medical, the parent company of Dimora Medical, has been honored with the Paid Service Operation Excellence Award at the 2025 Amazon Global Selling Seller Conference, which focuses on excellence, innovation and global market. As one of Winner Medical's most influential international sub-brands, Dimora Medical played a pivotal role in this achievement, driven by its industry-leading performance in Amazon's wound-care category.

Paid Service Operation Excellence Award

"Several years ago, as we watched the advanced wound care market surge in Europe and North America, it became clear that high-performance dressings had room to grow beyond hospital use," said Yan Zhang, Marketing VP at Dimora Medical. "The market was worth billions, yet the Amazon category was still tiny. It was a clear blue-ocean opportunity to reimagine clinical products for everyday home-care needs."

Early in its Amazon launch, despite the advantage of in-house product development and manufacturing, sales grew gradually. The turning point came with a fundamental insight: home users required solutions tailored to everyday care, not hospital routines.

This insight prompted a series of strategic products and brand adjustments. The company introduced micro-innovations for household use, adding multiple sizes for everyday wound care and developing contoured dressings for joint areas where standard formats fail to adhere. Packaging was also redesigned with smaller, more refined boxes suited to household routines.

Dimora Medical also defined four core home-care scenarios: pressure-injury prevention for bedridden seniors, post-surgical recovery at home, children's minor wounds, and injuries related to outdoor activities. Visual storytelling through its flagship store and enhanced content pages helped consumers intuitively understand how to use the products and which situations they were designed for.

As reviews grew, the brand identified an unexpected yet influential user group: family physicians who turned to Amazon to source dressings for patient care. Their professional feedback informed listing improvements and strengthened brand credibility. Consistent quality and scenario-driven marketing helped Dimora Medical's foam dressings emerge as a breakout success, driving rising institutional demand. Enterprise purchasing has maintained strong double-digit growth, contributing significantly to Dimora Medical's cross-border expansion and reinforcing its leadership in Amazon's rapidly growing wound-care category.

Dimora Medical looks forward to deepening collaborations with global partners, strengthening its role in shaping the future of accessible, high-quality wound care, and welcoming new distributors and stakeholders interested in joining its expanding global ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

SOURCE Dimora Medical