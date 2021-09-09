Dine On: OpenTable Reveals the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating local isn't just about ingredients; it's also about the restaurants in your community that make you feel special time and again. To balance the desire to return to restaurants with safe dining practices, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released their 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 with outdoor dining, encouraging diners to support the local restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 challenges.

"The time to 'dine on' with safety top of mind is now," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer."

OpenTable's 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021

OpenTable's 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America list highlights the eateries that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality. The list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "neighborhood gems" and "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 (in alphabetical order):

In addition to announcing the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems, OpenTable today released survey data showcasing an increased desire to support restaurants and dine out. In fact, 35% of those surveyed want to take a break from cooking at home and over a quarter (27%) would dine out for every meal if they could. While that might not be a reality for most, people are undoubtedly returning to restaurants with nearly half (47%) planning to dine at a restaurant at least once a week in the next three months.

This stat rings true when looking at OpenTable's State of the Industry dashboard . For the week of September 6, 2021 in the United States, OpenTable data shows seated diners exceeding 2019 levels (+15%).

"It's been a grueling year and a half for the restaurant industry, so it's encouraging to see people eager to dine out again and support their local restaurants. They have endured the brief highs and relentless lows of the pandemic while still showing up for diners in every way possible - it's time for us to do the same," added Soo.

*OT Survey Methodology:

OpenTable partnered with YouGov on July 15-16, 2021 to survey +1200 adults (aged 18+) online within the U.S. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

