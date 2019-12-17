Diners Have Spoken: OpenTable Reveals Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we close out the year and reflect on the very best of 2019, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), revealed the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019, according to OpenTable diners. From one-of-a-kind dining experiences to local favorites, the list highlights top restaurants across the country based on verified reviews submitted by diners. The annual list comes off the heels of OpenTable's recent year end dining report , a retrospective look back at this year's most popular dining trends.

Whether it's the outstanding menu inspired by the Pacific Northwest at Birdsong in San Francisco or Girl & the Goat in Chicago, the list illustrates the best restaurants in the U.S., as voted by OpenTable diners, and showcases the platform's extensive network of dining options for every occasion.

"Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners' favorite culinary experiences across the country," said Andrea Johnston, COO at OpenTable. "What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews."

California took second place last year, but in 2019, the Golden State rose to number one with 22 restaurants featured. Florida, New York and Pennsylvania tied for second place with seven restaurants each, and Illinois followed closely behind with six winners. Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, D.C. boasted four honorees each. Additional states include Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Similar to last year, American and Italian cuisine dominated the list; however, this year French cuisine proved to be a new favorite. Other global cuisines were represented on the list, such as Japanese, Latin American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern, showcasing a growing appetite for more diverse and globally-inspired flavors.

OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Restaurants for 2019 in the U.S. is generated from diner reviews collected between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. All restaurants that have been part of the OpenTable network for at least the last 12 consecutive months with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to an overall score generated by unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

Based on this methodology, the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 list, according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019

Acquerello - San Francisco, California

Addison Restaurant - San Diego, California

Ambra - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Anjelica's Restaurant - Sea Bright, New Jersey

Antebellum - Flowery Branch, Georgia

The Artichoke Restaurant & Bar - Vinita, Oklahoma

Artisan - Elkhart, Indiana

Arturo Boada Cuisine - Houston, Texas

Atera - New York, New York

Bar Mingo - Portland, Oregon

Barrique Venice - Venice, California

Benu - San Francisco, California

Bibou - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birdsong - San Francisco, California

Bistro 31 - Dallas, Texas

Bistro Barbes - Denver, Colorado

Bistro Daisy - New Orleans, Louisiana

Bites at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples - Naples, Florida

BOCA - Cincinnati, Ohio

Brassica Kitchen - Boston, Massachusetts

Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina

Buccan - Palm Beach, Florida

Bull & Bear Steakhouse - Orlando, Florida

Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence - Prairie Village, Kansas

Carlos' Bistro - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Chimney Park - Windsor, Colorado

Clark's Oyster Bar - Austin, Texas

Collage Restaurant - St. Augustine, Florida

Crawford & Son - Raleigh, North Carolina

The Crossing - Clayton, Missouri

CRUST - Miami, Florida

The Dock - Newport Beach, California

Double Knot - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eatt - Las Vegas, Nevada

Elizabeth's Gone Raw - Washington, D.C.

The Family Jones Spirit House - Denver, Colorado

Fishing With Dynamite - Manhattan Beach, California

Geronimo - Santa Fe, New Mexico

Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Guiso Latin Fusion - Healdsburg, California

Hachi - Carson, California

Hannas Prime Steak - Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Holdfast Dining - Portland, Oregon

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Multiple Locations*

Joel Robuchon - MGM Grand - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kai | Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass - Phoenix, Arizona

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens - Fulton, California

Kenzo Napa - Napa, California

The Kitchen Restaurant - Sacramento, California

Krave Restaurant - Tequesta, Florida

KUSAKABE - San Francisco, California

L'Auberge Chez Francois - Great Falls, Virginia

L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon - New York, New York

Lahaina Grill - Lahaina, Hawaii

Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.

Le Yaca - Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Little Owl - New York, New York

Mabel Gray - Hazel Park, Michigan

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Maple & Ash - Chicago, Illinois

Mercato Stellina Pizzeria - Bellevue, Washington

NANCY - St. Simons Island, Georgia

NoJa - Mobile, Alabama

Noord - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ocean 44 - Scottsdale, Arizona

Olce Pizza Grille - Cedars, Pennsylvania

Oriole - Chicago, Illinois

Partage - Las Vegas, Nevada

Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique - West Hollywood, California

Phoenicia - Birmingham, Michigan

Quince - San Francisco, California

Rainbow Palace - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Restaurant at Convict Lake - Mammoth Lakes, California

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge - Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Restaurant Guy Savoy - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada

Riccardo Trattoria - Chicago, Illinois

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana - Newberg, Oregon

RPM Steak - Chicago, Illinois

Scalini Fedeli - New York, New York

Seven Hills - San Francisco, California

Sotto - Cincinnati, Ohio

St. Anselm - Washington, D.C.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards - Santa Rosa, California

Steak 44 - Phoenix, Arizona

Steve & Cookie's By the Bay - Margate, New Jersey

Sushi House - Leawood, Kansas

Sushi Kaito - New York, New York

Table 128 Bistro + Bar - Clive, Iowa

The Table at Season To Taste - Cambridge, Massachusetts

Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro - Birmingham, Michigan

Tempura Matsui - New York, New York

Terrapin Creek Cafe & Restaurant - Bodega Bay, California

Terzo - San Francisco, California

The WineSellar & Brasserie - San Diego, California

Tomo Sushi & Ramen - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Two Fish - Haddonfield, New Jersey

Vernick Coffee Bar - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Willow Restaurant - Portland, Oregon

Yopparai - New York, New York

You can find the complete Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 here .

* Restaurants with multiple winning locations were counted one time.

