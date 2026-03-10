Dingdong (Cayman) Limited to Hold 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, today announced that it will hold the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at Building T4, Zhangjiang Science Gate, Lane 188 Yuren Road, Pudong District, Shanghai 201210, People's Republic of China on March 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM Shanghai time.

The purpose of the AGM is for the Company's shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, pass each of the proposed resolutions set forth in the notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"). The AGM Notice, which contains detailed proposals and additional information regarding the AGM, and the form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.100.me. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice and recommends that shareholders and holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") vote in favor of these resolutions.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 9, 2026, Shanghai time as the record date for determining holders of the Company's ordinary shares entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof (the "Ordinary Share Record Date"). Holders of record of the Company's ADSs at the close of business on Friday, March 6, 2026, New York time (the "ADS Record Date", and together with the Ordinary Share Record Date, the "Record Date") who wish to exercise their voting rights must give voting instructions to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the Company's ADSs.

Shareholders and ADS holders may access the Company's public filings free of charge at the Company's investor relations website https://ir.100.me, and on the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic, operational, share repurchase and dividend plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the successful completion of the Transaction; Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the on-demand e-commerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; Dingdong's proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited