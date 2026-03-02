Dingdong to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 4, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on March 4, 2026.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

