Dining out Market size to grow by USD 9,365.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dining out market size is set to grow by USD 9,365.88 billion during 2023-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 53.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more crucial market insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate along with market dynamics analysis, Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dining out Market 2023-2027

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dining out market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., Noodles and Co., Oberoi Group, Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Rise in the number of restaurants worldwide | Increase in demand for gluten-free food | Growing innovations and customization of food menus will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dining out market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises, the implementation of new technologies in dining restaurants, and the rise in digital marketing strategies are emerging trends in the market.

The rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises, the implementation of new technologies in dining restaurants, and the rise in digital marketing strategies are emerging trends in the market. Who are the top players in the market?

Brinker International Inc., Chick-fil-A Inc., and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are the top 3 players in the market.

Brinker International Inc., Chick-fil-A Inc., and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are the top 3 players in the market. How big is the APAC market

USD 371 .93 billion in 2021.

This study identifies rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises as one of the prime reasons driving the Dining out Market growth during the next few years.

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Dining out Market is segmented as below:

Product

North American



Italian



Mexican



Others

Type

Restaurants



Drinking Establishments

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the North America segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Restaurants that offer a wide range of American, Canadian, and international cuisines are present in the North American dining market. Steak, barbecue, hamburgers, and hot dogs are among the most common dishes in North America. In addition, a lot of restaurants in North America offer a variety of regional dishes like poutine, Tex-Mex dishes, New England clam chowder, Southern fried chicken, and more. Plant-based gluten-free dishes, fusion dishes like Korean-Mexican tacos and Japanese-inspired sushi burritos, and plant-based gluten-free dishes are just a few of the healthier options that have emerged in North American cuisine in recent years.

Learn more insights on the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample Report!

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global dining out market was fragmented, with the presence of many leading global and regional vendors. The prominent vendors operating in the global market focus on price, R&D, labor, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior services to their customers. The global dining out market witnessed high labor deployment. Vendors differentiate themselves based on product quality and regulatory compliance and offer differentiated products.

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Driver

One of the major drivers that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the dining out market is the increasing number of restaurants worldwide.

There has been an increase in the number of fast-casual and quick-service restaurants as a result of the rising demand for fast food, particularly in emerging markets.

Fast food chains will be able to expand more easily as a result of this. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising trend among urban youth to socialize in cafes.

The World Bank Group estimated that the global urban population rose to 56.15 percent in 2021 from 53.01 percent in 2013. The number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) has increased, particularly among urban youth, as a result of the growing number of people moving to urban areas and the substantial demographics of the working population.

Specialty coffee shops have also emerged as a result of shifting consumer preferences for various kinds of premium coffee. Consequently, major coffee shops such as Starbucks are opening new locations in numerous developing nations.

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Challenge

A major challenge for the dining out market that is expected to hamper market growth is the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials in the food industry.

Almost all on-the-go restaurants face the challenge of price fluctuations of groceries and ingredients that are essential for food preparation. For instance, the prices of raw materials such as grains, oilseeds, dairy products, meat, sugar, and various food products fluctuated significantly around the world in 2020 due to supply chain inconveniences.

In addition, sharp increases in food prices due to climate change and inclement weather hit the profit margins of many restaurants around the world, which often lead to production problems, creating a gap between market demand and supply.

Hence, such demand and supply gap issues are expected to alter the raw material prices, in turn affecting the growth of the dining out market negatively.

Get the key market insights on Drivers, Trends, and Challenges, buy now!

Dining out Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dining out market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the dining out market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dining out market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dining out market vendors

Get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports with infographic illustrations and data analysis.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The US fast-casual restaurant market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 55.4 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (dine-in and takeaway) and product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and Others). The demand for innovation and customization in food menus is notably driving market growth during the forecast period.

The food service market size is expected to increase by USD 10.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by food service (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), sector (commercial and non-commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of ghost kitchens is one of the emerging market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Dining Out Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 53.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,365.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 50.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., Noodles and Co., Oberoi Group, Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dining out market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dining out market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 North American - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on North American - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on North American - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on North American - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on North American - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Italian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Italian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Italian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mexican - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drinking establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Drinking establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Drinking establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Drinking establishments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Drinking establishments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Brinker International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Brinker International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Brinker International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Brinker International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Brinker International Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 123: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 126: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 130: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Dominos Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 139: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 142: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Jack in the Box Inc.

Exhibit 145: Jack in the Box Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Jack in the Box Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Jollibee Foods Corp.

Exhibit 149: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 153: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Noodles and Co.

Exhibit 158: Noodles and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Noodles and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Noodles and Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Potbelly Corp.

Exhibit 161: Potbelly Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Potbelly Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Potbelly Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 164: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Shake Shack Inc.

Exhibit 169: Shake Shack Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Shake Shack Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Shake Shack Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The Subway Group

Exhibit 172: The Subway Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: The Subway Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: The Subway Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio