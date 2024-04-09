DinMo Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

PARIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DinMo today announced that it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. This milestone underscores DinMo's commitment to enhancing its composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) through seamless integration with Google's BigQuery, facilitating a more efficient and self-sufficient data handling process for marketing teams.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process - Run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

Securing this designation signifies that DinMo's products have met the stringent functional and interoperability requirements necessary for optimal integration with BigQuery. For customers, this means reassurance that DinMo's solutions not only seamlessly work with BigQuery but also streamline the evaluation process for those considering DinMo's services.

Additionally, as part of the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program, DinMo gains enhanced opportunities for close collaboration with Google's partner engineering and BigQuery teams, facilitating the development of joint roadmaps and ensuring that DinMo remains at the forefront of data technology.

"At DinMo, our mission is to unleash the true potential of customer data, extending its benefits well beyond traditional BI applications. Google BigQuery has opened the doors to data warehouse accessibility, and DinMo takes it a step further. We enable data and IT teams to empower their growth and marketing colleagues, turning BigQuery into a comprehensive source of truth for enhancing marketing platforms with up-to-date audiences, events, and attributes. With the combined power of Google BigQuery and DinMo's intuitive interface, teams can confidently and effectively utilize customer data, ensuring agility and strict data governance," stated Oussama Ghanmi, CEO of DinMo. "The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation validates our innovative approach, providing clients with enhanced functionality and confidence in our platform. This achievement underscores our ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud, to provide cutting edge data solutions for our joint customers''.

To learn more about DinMo's expertise with Google Cloud, visit our ressource on 1st party data activation for BigQuery .

To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and its benefits, visit this page .

About DinMo: DinMo is pioneering the next generation of Customer Data Platforms with its composable CDP . Its flagship features Visual Audience Builder, One-click Activation, AI predictions empower business teams to turn their customer data into profitable growth. For more information about DinMo, visit : https://www.dinmo.com/

Contact: Alexandra Augusti, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382484/DinMo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DinMo