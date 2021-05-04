Dinner Parties Projected to be on the Rise in a Post-Pandemic World

Americans' desire to host in their homes rose by 25%, according to new study from ButcherBox Tweet this

When thinking about their first post-pandemic meal with family or friends, more than three quarters of respondents (79 percent), said that meal will happen in their home or the home of a family member or friend. Only 21 percent of respondents noted that first post-pandemic meal with family or friends would occur in a restaurant.

"While the pandemic left Americans stuck in their home, many have spent the last year honing their cooking skills or redecorating and now they want to showcase their newfound skills or improvements by hosting more dinner parties in a post-pandemic world," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "When we look at this study as well as the insights gleaned from ButcherBox members across the country, the desire to dine at home or at the home of a friend or family is significantly higher than it was before the pandemic."

While many Americans may have missed restaurant dining due to the pandemic, the attitude and comfort of dining at home has increased over the last year. According to the survey, almost a third of respondents (30 percent) noted when gathering with family or friends for a meal prior to the pandemic, that meal likely occurred at a restaurant, however following the pandemic less than a quarter of respondents (20 percent) expect to gather at a restaurant.

Of the nearly 80 percent of respondents who hosted friends or family more than once a month prior to the pandemic, one in three respondents (29 percent) missed preparing a big meal for guests and half of respondents (53 percent) missed the company and conversation that guests brought to their home.

"Whether it was cookbooks, social media, or personal experimentation, Americans got more comfortable with preparing their own meals," noted Salguero. "As the pandemic restrictions loosen, we certainly expect Americans will return to restaurant dining, but the rediscovery of the ease, convenience, and comfort of dining at home with family and friends is unmatched."

Additional Insights

The frequency of entertaining at home will increase, many hope to one time per week.

Of the quarter of respondents (24 percent) who hoped to host family and friends in their home more often than before the pandemic, 50 percent noted more often meant hosting in their home once a week. Prior to the pandemic, only two in ten respondents said they hosted family and friends once a week for dinner in their home.

Dinner parties will increase, but the guest list will be trimmed.

Two thirds of hosts (64 percent) will definitely change or may change how they entertain or host in their home. Of those respondents, nearly half (46 percent) will change the number of guests they host at one time. Close to a quarter (21 percent) will change the amount of time the host guests for and another quarter (22 percent) will change the way they serve food and drinks to guests.

Americans are ready to say goodbye to virtual gatherings, for good.

Two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) would prefer not to attend a virtual gathering or celebration in the future.

Survey Methodology

The online survey of 1,700 United States residents aged 25 and over who entertain in their home was conducted by Pollfish on April 21, 2021. Residents who participated in the study were reached via their mobile devices.

About ButcherBox

At ButcherBox, we believe in better. That's why we deliver 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to our members' doors. All of our products are humanely raised or sustainably caught and never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever. ButcherBox became a certified B Corp in 2020. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Kerin Norton, [email protected]

SOURCE ButcherBox

Related Links

www.butcherbox.com

