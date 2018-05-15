Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty

Through an auction currently live on the MileagePlus Exclusives website, members can bid miles to travel to Tupelo, Mississippi for a private tour of Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center, an aviation asset management facility that is currently home to a number of retired United 747 aircraft. The tour will culminate with a champagne toast in the 747 first-class cabin of N118UA, followed by dinner under the belly of the aircraft, which operated the airline's final 747 revenue flight last year.

In total, MileagePlus Exclusives is offering only five packages for this one-of-a-kind event – two packages are available to bid on by all MileagePlus members, two packages are reserved for bids from MileagePlus Premier members and one package is for United MileagePlus Cardmembers. Each package is for two guests.

Package Details:

Roundtrip United Economy® domestic airfare for two to Memphis, Tennessee

Two-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott hotel property in Memphis

Check-in: Friday, June 1, 2018



Check out: Sunday, June 3, 2018

Access for two to tour UAM's hangar and aircraft disassembly center that holds some of United's 747s on Saturday, June 2, 2018

Tail numbers: N118UA, N117UA and N121UA

Access for two to tour UAM's Global Distribution Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018

A champagne toast in the first-class cabin of a United 747 on Saturday, June 2, 2018

Complimentary dinner outside with the "Queen of the Skies" on Saturday, June 2, 2018

Roundtrip shuttle bus transportation from Memphis to Tupelo on Saturday, June 2, 2018

"Through MileagePlus Exclusives, we aim to offer our members access to unique experiences that money can't buy, and there's no better example of that then getting up close with the 747 in a setting not typically experienced by the public," said Luc Bondar, president of MileagePlus Holdings and vice president of loyalty at United Airlines. "We're thrilled to be able to offer this uniquely United chance of a lifetime to aviation and engineering enthusiasts."

MileagePlus members have until May 24 to bid for this experience. To claim your spot visit: https://exclusives.mileageplus.com/747-400a

In addition to this exciting experience, in July, MileagePlus members will have an opportunity to own a piece of three United 747s. Members will be able to bid on or buy parts of this historic aircraft fleet, including tail numbers, windows and more. For details, visit: https://exclusives.mileageplus.com/747-400a

United's final revenue flight operated by a 747 took place on Nov. 7, 2017, when the airline recreated its very first 747 flight, flying from San Francisco to Honolulu.

