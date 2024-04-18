Dinosaurs in Motion is Coming to The Henry Ford June 9 - September 8

Sixteen Fully Interactive Dinosaur Sculptures Illustrate STEAM Principles in this Amazing Blend of Science, Art and Innovation

DEARBORN, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford presents Dinosaurs in Motion from June 9 to September 8 in Henery Ford Museum of American Innovation. Dinosaurs in Motion is a new, interactive, engaging STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) exhibition that is truly for visitors of all ages. This exhibition engages and educates by using 16 magnificent, fully interactive, recycled life-size metal dinosaur sculptures inspired by actual fossils.

Dinosaurs in Motion exhibition at The Henry Ford.

Dinosaurs in Motion is an amazing blend of science, art and innovation. The life-sized metal sculptures captivate visitors while their exposed mechanics illustrate science and technology principles in a fun and engaging way. The exhibition weaves the science, art and innovation themes throughout and touches on each of these educational topics at each sculpture. The art portions highlight sketching, drawing, and sculpting; the science segments explore kinetics, biomechanics, and robotics; and the innovation areas encourage observing and experimenting.

The exhibition's narrative is reinforced with experiential learning, as every dinosaur is available for visitors to touch and move. Visitors will have the unique ability to manipulate dinosaurs via lever and pulley systems, as well as with remote controls, offering large-scale dinosaur interaction unprecedented in a museum setting. Additionally, visitors will be able to test out their own artistic creativity and newfound technological inspiration with hands-on activities at the Innovation Stations, where they can create a variety of art and science projects of their own.

The moving, human element to the exhibition lies in the story of the artist, John Payne, who truly is the heart of Dinosaurs in Motion. Through video and interactives, visitors will walk away with Payne's inspiring message: "If you can dream it, you can do it." The exhibition is one that inspires guests to learn, discover and create!

"Dinosaurs in Motion is the most unique dinosaur exhibition touring right now. No other exhibition using the dinosaur brand offers this level of interactivity in the areas of STEAM," said Tom Zaller, CEO and President of Imagine Exhibitions. "We are excited to present these incredible works of art in a tactile way that really speaks to the most important educational topics in our culture."

For updates on hours, tickets and more, visit thf.org

SOURCE The Henry Ford